Artist Mike Efford's new landscape art prints created with 3D animation software help interior design professionals choose art for their tech clients' offices that's thematically right on target.

The rise of green technology comes with an opportunity for designers to win kudos from a new, often demanding breed of client, by thematically connecting their art collection to their business model.

Efford's landscape prints embrace both the environment and the digital origins of most green technologies.

"A whole lot of green technology is in fact digital... energy analytics, home automation, power management and many other green and clean technologies are built around environment-based data. And the digital software I use to create my artwork is spawned by data. So they come from the same source in a way..." he says.

For a corporate client whose business spans environment and technology, a well conceived digital landscape print can be one of the crowning touches that brings an interior designer special recognition from a typical corporate culture of rigorous logic.

See Efford's new work showcased in his freshly-launched website: http://www.mikeefford.com.