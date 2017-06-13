Medic-CE Receives Approval from State of Georgia

This makes Medic-CE the only provider of online training in the emergency medical responder industry approved to deliver 100 percent of all didactic training to EMS providers in Georgia.

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, is pleased to announce that its virtual instructor-led training and self-paced training solutions have been 100% approved and accepted by the State of Georgia. This makes Medic-CE the only provider of online training in the emergency medical responder industry approved to deliver 100 percent of all didactic training to EMS providers in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from the State of Georgia,” said Judson Smith, Vice President of Continuing Education with Career Step, Medic-CE’s parent company. “Now, busy emergency responders in the Peach State can train wherever and whenever their schedule permits.”

This accreditation and approval means that Medic-CE can provide all of the course hours required for recertification through its live and self-paced training modules. The State of Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma reviewed the curriculum for each course to ensure it met the State of Georgia EMS Standards and the National Core Curriculum as outlined by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician’s National Continued Competency Program.

For more information about Medic-CE’s industry-leading continuing education courses for emergency responders, please visit Medic-CE.com.

About Medic-CE

Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 124,000 learners and 250 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 250 hours of continuing education are available through the company’s powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at Medic-CE.com or 1-844-800-2304.