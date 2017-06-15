Dr. Ilana Ressler has joined RMACT Team “My grandmother taught me the importance of knowledge and confidence, which is something I strive to bring to my patients during their treatment,” says Dr. Ressler.

There is a new addition to the family at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMACT): Dr. Ilana Ressler, a physician Board-Certified in both Reproductive Endocrinology (REI) and Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Ressler is part of a team of six infertility doctors at RMACT who treat patients with whole-patient care, which takes into account patients’ overall physical, mental, endocrine and reproductive health.

Dr. Ressler finds working with infertility patients rewarding, especially when she can diagnose and help treat patients with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), one of the leading causes of infertility in women. PCOS goes undiagnosed in 50% of women who have the condition. Managing PCOS can be transformational and help patients avoid major medical conditions such as heart disease, endometrial cancer and infertility.

“My grandmother taught me the importance of knowledge and confidence, which is something I strive to bring to my patients during their treatment,” says Dr. Ressler, who will see patients at all five of RMACT’s locations. “While I treat them with advanced infertility medicine and procedures, they can be empowered to improve their chances of success through things such as nutrition and stress management.”

Dr. Ressler began her education at Duke University, earning a BS in Psychology. She then received her medical degree at Case Western Reserve University, and completed her residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. During her residency, Dr. Ressler was awarded the Professional Dedication to Residency Award in 2009, and the Overall Excellence in Gynecologic Care Award in 2010. In 2013 she completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Cincinnati.

In 2016, Dr. Ressler was chosen by her peers at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) for the Fertility and Sterility Star Reviewer Award. She also writes literature reviews for the Society of Reproductive Surgeons. She is a member of the ASRM, the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI), and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).

Dr. Ressler serves as a Medical Advisor for Yesh Tikva, which was established to create a Jewish community of support for those experiencing infertility. She also launched the Pies for Prevention program in her Westchester community to benefit Sharsheret, the nonprofit organization supporting Jewish women and families facing breast and ovarian cancer.

“I am so pleased that Dr. Ressler has joined our physician team,” says Dr. Mark Leondires, Medical Director at RMACT. “She brings with her compassion, knowledge and personalized care while using the best science to help all of our patients to reach their goals.”

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMACT)

RMACT specializes in the treatment of infertility, including assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and Pre-implantation Genetic Screening (PGS). RMACT, Fairfield County’s largest fertility clinic and egg donation center, is one of 11 leading In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centers nationwide chosen by In Vitro Sciences to participate in its Centers of Excellence program. RMACT has offices in Norwalk, Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull, and an affiliate office now in Poughkeepsie, NY. RMACT also offers infertility treatment financing and support services, such as nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga, through RMACT’s Integrated Fertility and Wellness Center.

The RMACT team includes lead physicians Drs. Mark P. Leondires, Spencer S. Richlin and Joshua M. Hurwitz, as well as fertility specialists Drs. Cynthia M. Murdock, Shaun C. Williams and Ilana B. Ressler. All six physicians are Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologists and are members of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). Five of the doctors are Castle Connolly "Top Doctors" and members of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), the Fairfield County and Connecticut Medical Societies. RMACT’s IVF laboratory is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and CLIA; other accreditations include the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and the American Institute for Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM). For more information visit http://www.RMACT.com or find us on Facebook.