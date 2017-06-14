"One of the most pressing issues we face is early versus late specialization and its impact on long-term physical development." Bob Helfst

Physical therapists can play a key role in helping both children and parents realize both the short and long-term benefits of youth sports.

Bob will focus on role of physical therapists in fostering healthy participation in youth sports and other physical activities, including:



What is the current state of youth sports and PT participation?

Helping our young population break out of the sedentary lifestyle

Avoiding disenfranchisement due to specialization

Helping to develop fundamental movement patterns to reduce later life injuries

Sports, sensory integration and ADHD

The challenges of early specialization and over training

Early v late specialization sports: Training to train, compete, win

Composite youth development in males and females

Safekids.org-Preventing injury

Fostering a constructive parental role in youth sports

The role of physical therapist's as advocates of youth sports

Bob Helfst, PT, MS, ATC, LAT, CSCS, is well known for conducting some of the most informative and dynamic courses for physical therapists and athletic trainers. He has been a guest lecturer at Ball State University, Indiana Wesleyan University, Manchester University, Husson University and the University of Indianapolis and has presented at the IAHPERD Conference, the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers Association Conference and the Midwest National Strength and Conditioning Conference. He has presented on many athletic-oriented topics, including “Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation of the Overhead Athlete,” “Strength and Conditioning of the Year-Around Athlete,” “Total Chain Rehabilitation and Conditioning for the Thrower’s Shoulder,” and “Biomechanics, Pathomechanics, Muscle Function and Interventions for the Lower Kenetic Chain.” When not teaching, Bob is a practicing physical therapist at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He obtained a BS in Biology and Sports Medicine from Ohio Northern University and his MS in Physical Therapy from the University of Indianapolis.

