Supercapacitors provide an opportunity to reduce total costs in the operation of a data center by reducing cooling and replacement costs. "This diversification of product and technology offerings will enable Inventus Power to offer additional design options for our existing OEM customers as well as create new partnerships. - Jeff VanZwol, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management

Inventus Power, a systems manufacturer of battery packs, chargers and power supplies for the consumer, commercial/industrial, medical and military markets, expands their design and manufacturing capabilities to include supercapacitors. By adding supercapacitors to their product & technology portfolio, Inventus Power is better able to support the backup power needs of the data storage market.

An increasing number of data centers utilize cloud computing, virtualization and software-defined server technology, so the time between power failure and startup of the backup generator has shortened. As price points for supercapacitor technology decline and the standard for backup times in data centers are reduced, supercapacitors are becoming an alternative technology to Lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

“Inventus Power is excited to announce the launch of our supercapacitor product capability for the data storage market,” said Jeff VanZwol, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. “This diversification of product and technology offerings will enable Inventus Power to offer additional design options for our existing OEM customers as well as create new partnerships within the Data Storage market."

Supercapacitors feature fast discharge & recharge ability, long lifespan, maintenance-free operation, high operating temperatures and environmentally-friendly construction. They provide an opportunity to reduce total costs in the operation of a data center by reducing cooling and replacement costs. Features of one of the supercapacitor backup products that Inventus Power recently designed and launched include:



Five series, one parallel design with VINATech supercapacitors

Discharge capability of 10W from 9.5V to 4.5V

Run-time of 22 seconds

Charge current of 0.5 Amps

I2C Bus communication and thermal alarm pin

Meets UL 810 requirements

Supercapacitors are reliable capacitance energy storage devices that offer benefits to the backup power systems that serve data centers. Inventus Power is a manufacturer for rechargeable backup power systems, including Lithium-ion batteries, battery charging, and/or power conversion functions. This additional supercapacitor design and manufacturing capability will allow Inventus Power to meet the evolving technology demands of the Data Storage market and reinforces the company’s position as the leading single-source provider of custom power solutions.

About Inventus Power:

Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the world’s largest power systems manufacturer that integrates and delivers battery packs, chargers & docking stations and power supplies across the consumer, commercial/industrial, medical and military & government markets and is located in ten countries across four continents.

With headquarters in Woodridge, Ill. and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, China and Malaysia, we are globally positioned to be a catalyst for our customers’ success. Inventus Power utilizes decades of design, engineering and market expertise to apply innovative technology to our OEM customers’ devices, and ensures a reliable, high quality product through our vertically integrated processes and performance testing capabilities. For more information about Inventus Power, please visit http://www.inventuspower.com and follow @inventuspower.