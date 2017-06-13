MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company, an authentic Neapolitan restaurant brand with a mission to bring friends together, announces the June 30 opening of its newest location in Utah. Offering high quality, delicious Neapolitan pizzas, MidiCi–the newest restaurant to open at University Place—is sure to become an Orem favorite.

To celebrate the opening, MidiCi will unite pizza lovers with a two-day grand-opening celebration from June 30 to June 31, complete with complimentary authentic Neapolitan fare the way Italians invented it 300 years ago and quality MidiCi merchandise.

“Opening our first location in Orem marks a milestone in our national expansion,” said Amit Kleinberger, CEO and co-founder of MidiCi. “We’re confident that managers Mike and Joanne Chapman will create a lasting bond with the Orem community for years to come.”

“From the moment we stepped foot in MidiCi’s flagship Sherman Oaks, California location, we fell in love with the concept – from the food, to the people and ambiance, to the very values of the brand, it was just the right fit,” said franchisee Mike Chapman. “We know that once residents of Orem get a chance to try it themselves, they’ll want to return and create lasting memories with their friends.”

MidiCi serves traditional Neapolitan cuisine with fresh, natural, non-GMO ingredients. Guests and friends can select from traditional and signature menu options or create personalized Neapolitan pizzas in the open, center-staged bustling kitchen – also known as “the heart” – all baked to perfection. Acclaimed Los Angeles-based restaurateurs and chefs Peppe Miele and Mario Vollera hand-crafted the menu with authentic Italian offerings – from gourmet appetizers, artisan burrate, non-GMO quality salads and authentic Neapolitan pizzas. MidiCi provides pizza lovers with an upscale dining atmosphere – designed by acclaimed hotel and restaurant architect and designer Sam Marshall – while maintaining the ease and affordability of a casual restaurant concept. The space beckons guests to visit and make memories over a gourmet meal next to a signature indoor tree. MidiCi invented and trademarked “fast-fine”: fine dining made faster.

MidiCi is growing all across the country and the world, with more than 450 locations established or slated to open within the next eight years. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza in Los Angeles, a 4,300-square foot location, has amassed over 1,200 rave reviews of 4.5-star ratings since its opening in June 2015.

MidiCi Orem is located at 541 E. University Parkway, Suite B, Orem, UT 84097 and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit http://www.myMidiCi.com, call (385) 352-3752 or visit our Facebook page.

The full schedule of the two-day grand opening celebration is as follows:

Day: June 30

Time: 11 a.m. to Midnight

Details: Come down for a free Margherita pizza, and bring your friends and family!

Day: June 31

Time: 11 a.m. to Midnight

Details: Come down for a free Margherita pizza, and bring your friends and family!

About MidiCi:

Inspired by his travels throughout Naples, MidiCi Co-founder Amit Kleinberger sought to bring authentic Neapolitan pizza to the U.S. as a means to share passion for people and food. The restaurant was designed to foster authentic human connections and reflect MidiCi’s philosophy: “People are the best thing that can happen to anyone.” Pronounced Mee-Dee-Chee, MidiCi means “You tell me!” in Italian, reflecting a double-entendre at the core of the concept: the value of people telling each other about their lives, fostering friendships and the personalization approach to the original, authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Honoring the tradition, passion and art of Neapolitan pizza-making, the way it was invented over 300 years ago in Naples, Italy, MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company uses authentic wood-fired ovens, custom hand built in Naples, Italy, by generations of artisanal oven makers. The original MidiCi restaurant opened in Los Angeles, in early summer 2015. The brand projects opening 450 additional restaurants over the next eight years in markets such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Denver, New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Dubai, Riyadh, Vancouver and more.