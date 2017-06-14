Cushman & Wakefield Lobby Stacked on top of each other, the OLED display is an impressive 96” tall column of glass.

When commercial real estate leader Cushman & Wakefield wanted to make a huge impact in their Phoenix office, they reached out to Immedia Integrated Technologies. The result was a branded lobby that uses cutting-edge technology to differentiate the real estate company and warmly welcome guests.

Immedia was hired to implement comprehensive audio-visual upgrades across Cushman & Wakefield’s state-of-the-art office. Across the five conference rooms and video-conferencing suite, Immedia used Cushman & Wakefield’s corporate standard of Mersive Solstice, a wireless video-sharing device.

But when it came to the lobby, they wanted something more than standard. Immedia collaborated with Cushman & Wakefield’s interiors team, RSP, to design its first organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. They reached out to NoleWork to build the custom housing for the double-stacked display of transparent televisions.

Stacked on top of each other, the OLED display is an impressive 96” tall column of glass. Installed in front of a window, it makes for a striking visual that allows guests to see the branded Cushman & Wakefield content while also being able to look out the window.

Across the rest of the facility, Immedia used Creston’s Basic Presentation Controller, a simple, wall-mounted controller. This enables employees to use all of the rooms in the same way, which streamlines functionality and maintains a consistent feel.

“It was exciting to work with both Cushman & Wakefield and RSP, two of the premier players in the commercial real estate industry, both locally and nationally,” shared Zachary Toporek, sales engineer at Immedia. “They relied on us to bring some cutting-edge technology to them, and we were able to make a big statement that represents pure collaboration among all parties. The OLED display defines the Cushman & Wakefield brand while adding a focal point to the lobby. It’s one simple, clean installation in the middle of the entryway that encapsulates the rest of the design.”