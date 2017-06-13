Bainbridge Health launches InfusionWare Intelligence and enters into memorandum of understanding with the Institute for Safe Medication Practices to enhance patient safety. Since founding Bainbridge Health, our mission remains to make the hospital a safer place for patients by identifying and minimizing unsafe practice that leads to harm.

Bainbridge Health has launched InfusionWare™ Intelligence—the second application of its Safety-as-a-Service platform—to provide its network of hospitals with curated infusion pump library updates and granular visibility on unsafe medication practice trends. In association with the launch of InfusionWare™ Intelligence, Bainbridge Health has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) to further analyze unsafe medication trends, enhance safety practices and publish recommendations to minimize patient exposure to medication errors.

“Our goal is to increase awareness of unsafe practice trends, critically evaluate the causal factors that lead to medication errors and ultimately provide clinically-vetted recommendations and interventions to clinicians to reduce the likelihood of patient harm,” said Sean O’Neill, Chief Clinical Officer of Bainbridge Health. “Providing ISMP with information and lessons learned through InfusionWare™ will help realize and accelerate this goal.”

Bainbridge Health’s first application, InfusionWare™ Analytics, automates the otherwise manual process of aggregating and analyzing raw quality data. The launch of InfusionWare™ Intelligence closes the loop by catalyzing analytics into quality improvements that drive safety.

“Since founding Bainbridge Health, our mission remains to make the hospital a safer place for patients by identifying and minimizing unsafe practice that leads to harm. Eliminating the current requirement of safety leaders to spend hours wading through clinically irrelevant data—and instead providing them with actionable safety recommendations—is central to achieving that mission”, said Joseph Kaupp, CEO of Bainbridge Health.

Medication errors are a significant driver of patient harm. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that medication errors lead to at least one death every day and injure more than 1.3 million people annually in the United States alone. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently added medication errors to its “hit list” and estimates the cost of medication errors to be $42 billion globally.

About Bainbridge Health

Bainbridge Health is a healthcare technology company founded within the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that provides hospital systems with a Clinical Intelligence and Data Analytics platform to enhance medication safety and stewardship. Through its InfusionWare™ safety software, Bainbridge Health streamlines the management of medication administration data and curates customized clinical intelligence for its network of hospitals. To learn more about us please visit http://www.bainbridgehealth.com.