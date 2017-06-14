Faye Business Systems Group Named Bob Scott Top 100 VAR for 2017

Faye Business Systems Group partners with Sage and NetSuite and is also one of only a handful of SugarCRM “Elite” Partners among 650+ global partners. They are known for their ability to build robust ERP add-on products, CRM add-on products, and their strong technical know-how in successful CRM and ERP implementations. The team has over two decades of experience, specializing in a wide array of high value CRM, ERP and marketing automation development and consulting services.

Today FayeBSG has been named to the Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”

“Earning a spot as a Top 100 VAR by Bob Scott is a real source of pride for us,” said David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG. “At FayeBSG we’re committed to the growth and success of our clients as well as the implementation of strong, integrated ERP and CRM solutions. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.bobscottsinsights.com.

