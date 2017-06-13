Hannah Kain, President & CEO, ALOM As ALOM recognizes our 20th anniversary, we are proud to support WBENC as it also celebrates 20 years as a true leader advancing the development and growth of businesses owned by women.-- Hannah Kain, ALOM President & CEO

ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, is taking a conference co-chair leadership role at the 2017 Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Conference & Business Fair taking place June 20-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBENC National Conference & Business Fair is the largest conference of its kind in the U.S. attracting over 4000 attendees representing leading corporations, government agencies and women business owners.

“It is an honor for ALOM to serve as the conference co-chair at this year’s national conference. As ALOM recognizes our 20th anniversary, we are proud to support WBENC as it also celebrates 20 years as a true leader advancing the development and growth of businesses owned by women. We have benefited more than we could have imagined from being part of WBENC’s extraordinary network of corporate decision makers and inspirational business leaders. We are happy to support WBENC as a conference co-chair to support the important work WBENC performs on behalf of women-owned businesses,” said Hannah Kain, President and CEO of ALOM.

“We are thrilled to have ALOM as one of our National Conference & Business Fair co-chairs and look forward to an inspirational and successful event together. WBENC is so grateful to ALOM and to Hannah Kain for her inspired leadership and engaged partnership to expand women’s business and leadership opportunities today and for future generations,” stated Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President and CEO.

Kain is an advocate for women in the entrepreneurial, manufacturing and technology realms. She is a longtime WBENC WBE member and supporter serving on the WBENC Board and the WBENC Forum Leadership team. Earlier this year she was awarded WBE Advocate of the Year and in 2012 was named a WBE Star, a national honor.

As a conference co-chair ALOM will have a highly visible role during the WBENC National Conference & Business Fair co-hosting a VIP reception at the Delano SkyFall lounge, presenting a workshop to attendees on “Securing Your Supply Chain from 21st Century Risk,” and delivering brief, but engaging “Supply Chain University” educational sessions to attendees from the ALOM business fair booth (#1011).

Kain founded ALOM in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA in 1997, perceiving an untapped opportunity to enable technology-driven organizations to focus on innovation by outsourcing entire segments of their supply chain. Launching this groundbreaking concept as a software duplication and e-commerce pioneer, Kain grew the company by demonstrating how ALOM could seamlessly fulfill a wide array of business functions for its clients from production and fulfillment to distribution and marketing.

Today ALOM operates from 17 service locations in the North America, Europe, and Asia to design and deliver technology-driven, quality-focused supply chain solutions that resolve the complexities and risks confronting its clients.

The WBENC National Conference & Business Fair is attended by Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs); senior executives and procurement representatives from the Fortune 500 and the U.S. Government; and select partner organizations whose missions’ align with WBENC’s vision of expanding women’s business opportunities in the marketplace.

With three days of robust programming, the conference features lectures and presentations from today’s thought leaders, engaging panel discussions, 1:1 MatchMaker sessions, networking receptions, and a notable Business Fair. Other Co-Chairs are Bristol-Myers Squibb, MGM Resorts International, Southern California Edison, Ampcus Inc., and NEI Global Relocation.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with over 13,000 WBENC-Certified WBEs. WBENC-Certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities. Throughout the year, WBENC and its 14 Regional Partner Organizations provide opportunities for interactions between more than 650 member corporations, government agencies and thousands of certified WBEs at business building events and other forums. WBENC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks and accepts donations from corporations, foundations and individuals that support its mission and programs. For more information, please go to http://www.wbenc.org.

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the automotive, government, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Its expert team of strategists, engineers, and specialists operate in ALOM’s global headquarters in Fremont, CA office, its offices across the U.S. and in Hong Kong, and its 15 affiliated facilities around the world. ALOM service offerings include procurement, e-commerce, inventory, assembly, digital media duplication, print management, fulfillment, IT integration and operations. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients’ products and services impeccably, enrich the client experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com