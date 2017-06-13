When you have dozens or even hundreds of employees clocking in at the same location, this module has the potential to save hundreds of minutes of wasted time waiting to clock in or out.

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of Workforce Management / Time & Attendance solutions, has announced its plans to unveil its brand-new Auto Punch Module which leverages beacon technology and the NOVAmobile Native Mobile App (for iOS, Android, and Windows Mobile devices) for its NOVAtime solution at the SHRM Annual Conference and Expo.

Taking place June 18-21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the SHRM Annual Conference and Expo is a world-renowned HR conference focusing on HR education, new perspectives, and unbeatable networking opportunities. NOVAtime will be there, showing how its premiere Workforce Management / Time & Attendance system is able to help businesses meet their HR goals.

NOVAtime is particularly excited to be showcasing the newest addition to the NOVAtime solution: the Auto Punch Module. This module utilizes the power of Bluetooth beacon technology, a novel and effective indoor positioning system, to enable users to automatically punch when entering a beacon’s Bluetooth signal area with the NOVAmobile app. When an employee passes near their worksite's point of entry, a prompt will automatically appear on the employee’s NOVAmobile enabled smartphone asking if they would like to punch in. Brian Harris, VP of Client Services, explains how this new functionality can benefit a business: “NOVAtime’s new Auto Punch Module with beacon technology can virtually eliminate queue time at a busy time clock. When you have dozens or even hundreds of employees clocking in at the same location, this module has the potential to save hundreds of minutes of wasted time waiting to clock in or out.”

This module will be provided as an add-on solution to NOVAtime’s NT7000 smart clocks, providing a secure, enclosed location to place the beacon and prevent any potential tampering, while also providing employees with the ability to check their schedules, view accrual balances, and review their timesheets. Additionally, this module will help with punch accuracy by automatically prompting employees to clock in/out for lunch, avoiding forgotten punches.

Stop by NOVAtime’s booth#3433 to see a live demo of this exciting new module for the NOVAtime system at SHRM. The first 300 attendees to stop by after filling out a short survey will receive a free NOVAtime mobile phone holder. The first 250 to stop by for a live demo will receive a free beach towel convertible backpack.

About NOVAtime

With over 18,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solution with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Workforce Management / Time and Attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.