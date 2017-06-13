Since moving to SkyTouch, our General Managers have reduced the amount of time previously spent managing systems, which has allowed them to spend more time with staff and with guests

GreenTree Inn, the world's 14th largest hotel brand globally, and SkyTouch Technology, a premier hotel property management system (PMS) provider, announce the success of an agreement to utilize SkyTouch Hotel OS® at GreenTree Inn hotels in the U.S.

“Since moving to SkyTouch, our General Managers have reduced the amount of time previously spent managing systems, which has allowed them to spend more time with staff and with guests,” shared Chris Petroff, Co-Managing Director of GreenTree Hospitality Group. “One of the deciding factors for GreenTree to make the move to SkyTouch was driven by our mutual entrepreneurial organizational style. SkyTouch thinks outside of the box and has been open to creating custom reports, and other tailored product features/functions to meet GreenTree’s needs.”

Petroff continued “SkyTouch has been working with GreenTree to build a solution that will allow its General Managers to run their properties efficiently, and free them up from distractions.”

“The first GreenTree Inn opened its doors in Shanghai, China in 2004. Today the company operates over 2,600 hotels throughout the world. GreenTree Inn launched its first U.S. property in 2015 and has plans to grow its’ footprint in the United States through franchising its brand,” stated Petroff. “SkyTouch has a crucial role in our growth,” Petroff continued.

“The SkyTouch team is excited to count GreenTree Hospitality as a partner and provide added value to their hotels,” said Todd Davis, SkyTouch CEO. “As GreenTree continues to expand in the U.S., SkyTouch Technology solutions will help them elevate operations while delivering compelling ROI for their hotel properties.”

About SkyTouch Technology

Installed in over 7,000 hotels comprising more than half a million rooms, SkyTouch Technology is the provider of the most widely used cloud-based property management system, designed to help hotel companies meet their most important strategic objectives: to enhance the guest experience, advance performance, and achieve growth while evolving with changing market needs. Accessible from anywhere, the SkyTouch PMS provides visibility and control of operations through real-time, impactful business analytics that help improve hotel guest experience, operational decision-making, and financial results for today’s hotelier. SkyTouch provides an integrated approach to online hotel reservations that fits any size property – from one room to 1,000 or more.

For more information about SkyTouch Technology, visit http://www.skytouchtechnology.com.

SkyTouch, SkyTouch Technology, and SkyTouch Hotel OS are proprietary trademarks and service marks of SkyTouch Solutions, LLC.

About GreenTree

GreenTree Hospitality Group, Inc. is a leading hotel owner, operator and franchisor with over 2600 hotels worldwide. As the 14th largest hotel brand globally, its GreenTree Inn hotels are trusted by corporate and leisure travelers seeking a quality product that boasts of consistent guest rooms and public areas.

GreenTree Inn is a growing select-service hotel brand and prides itself on delivering an affordable lodging experience to its guests. Learn more about GreenTree Inn and GreenTree Hospitality Group by visiting us at http://www.greentreeinn.com or contact us at info(at)greentreeinn(dot)com.

Media Contacts

Joshua Molina, Marketing Communications Manager

SkyTouch Technology

623-201-8148

jmolina(at)skytouchtechnology(dot)com

Amanda Saye, Marketing Manager

GreenTree Hospitality Group, Inc.

480-201-9671

amanda.saye(at)greentreeinn(dot)com