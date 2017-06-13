ETW to Hold Quarterly Forum for Leaders August 17th at ASU Skysong

Execute to Win Explore the benefits of developing and applying observable behaviors to your organization.

Execute to Win (ETW) is pleased to announce the next in a series of quarterly forums designed to share experiences and best practices regarding business optimization and preparedness amongst the Phoenix valley's top C-level executives.

The August Forum for Leaders will be held at Skysong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, and will explore the benefits of developing and applying observable behaviors to your organization. Learn the critical difference between vague corporate “buzzword” values and clearly recognizable and observable behaviors that actively contribute to a positive culture.

ETW recently published an e-book on the subject and CEO Lee Benson will discuss the topic in further depth while providing attendees with the steps to implement the practice in their own organizations.

Lee explains the importance of differentiating between values and observable behaviors, “Building an intentional culture can make or break a company. Getting everyone on the same page takes more than a single word value like ‘integrity’ or ‘innovative’. Defining the behaviors that actively contribute to those values will help you to be clear and objective when determining whether or not an employee is culturally a fit for your organization."

Attendees of the forum will have the opportunity to network with other local executives, and learn how to take the first steps to developing their own set of observable behaviors.

Event Details:

Schedule:

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Registration/Refreshments

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Workshop and Forum

Location:

Skysong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center

1365 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Bldg: Skysong 3

Room: 130 Synergy I

Attire: Business Casual

RSVP: Please send your response to celeste.suarez(at)etw.com with your name, company and title to reserve your seat.

About The Speaker

Lee Benson started his journey into driving operational excellence in 1993. He grew a 3 employee company into a world class 500+ employee aerospace company called Able Engineering & Component Services Inc. (Able), which had an unprecedented annual growth rate for the last 14 years of 20%+ CAGR on average before the company was sold to Textron Inc. in 2016. With a firm belief that culture is a main driver of successful performance and results, Lee applies these principles in his own organizations and continues to attain extraordinary results. He aims to share that success through teaching this applied methodology.

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at http://www.etw.com.