According to a recent Request for Information from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the maritime branch of the U.S. Armed Forces is conducting market research of sources capable of providing a computerized, integrated Electronic Health Record solution for replacement of the USCG manual paper health records at 114 ashore sites (clinics and sick bays) and 62 afloat sick bays. The requested scope of the EHR by USCG is broad and includes primary care, urgent care, counseling, occupational health, and dental care.

Upon hearing about the USCG’s interest in an EHR solution, a consortium of OpenEMR vendors united as one to propose an open source solution for a modern, customizable, and cost effective EHR to the USCG. This OpenEMR Consortium includes ACE Health Solutions, Care Management Solutions, Ensoftek, HITECH Compliance, Open Med Practice, Padgett Systems and Consulting, Starlight Media, SunCoast RHIO, Sunset Systems, Trinity Technology Healthcare Consulting, ViSolve and ZH Healthcare.

The OpenEMR Consortium submitted their proposal for an open source EHR to the USCG on June 2nd, 2017. The proposal is based on OpenEMR as the main product. OpenEMR is an open source product that has been in commercial use for many years and serves over an estimated 100,000 medical providers and up to 200 million patients across the globe. As stated in the proposal: “The beauty of our solution is that modules can be built for specific uses for the USCG and can easily be replaced from the open community where the code is kept constant and compliant by the collective team utilizing strict change control and change management processes. This brings the advantage of innovation and specific use while keeping core systems standard and unchanged.”

Suncoast RHIO, a member of the OpenEMR Consortium, is functioning as the convener of the Consortium and submitted the proposal. Lou Galterio who runs Suncoast RHIO said, “I enjoyed bringing this together. Too few people realize the strength, flexibility and power of OpenEMR. This is a solid Request for Information response and I am looking forward to if and when it becomes a Request for Proposal so we can really show them what we've got going.”

It is notable that OpenEMR was successfully implemented for the Peace Corps in the past. Ensoftek, a member of the OpenEMR Consortium, was involved in that successful implementation. The OpenEMR Consortium is hopeful that it will be given the chance to reproduce that success for the USCG. “With core strengths that include open source, customization and interoperability, OpenEMR has been deployed at several organizations including teaching medical universities and DoD funded organizations. Due to the nature of its flexible architecture, cloud compatibility and strong commercial support from the OpenEMR consortium, OpenEMR is the right solution for the USCG,” said Visolve President, Sena Palanisami.

About OpenEMR

OpenEMR was originally released as an open source project in 2002 and is maintained and supported by a vibrant community of volunteers and professionals. OpenEMR is the most popular open source electronic health records and medical practice management solution. OpenEMR is downloaded more than 6,000 times per month and it has been estimated that OpenEMR serves more than 100,000 medical providers and up to 200 million patients across the globe. For more information, visit: http://www.open-emr.org.

About OpenEMR Consortium

The OpenEMR Consortium is a group of professional OpenEMR service providers collaborating to support and expand the OpenEMR initiative. The OpenEMR Consortium is committed to continued support and improvement of the OpenEMR product. The OpenEMR consortium includes ACE Health Solutions, Care Management Solutions, Ensoftek, HITECH Compliance, Open Med Practice, Padgett Systems and Consulting, Starlight Media, SunCoast RHIO, Sunset Systems, Trinity Technology Healthcare Consulting, ViSolve and ZH Healthcare.