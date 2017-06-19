Purdy Selects FotoNotes as Technology Solution for HUD FSM Contract

We selected FotoNotes because the product is highly configurable and constantly improving, provides a cutting edge mobile experience, has a highly robust and reliable cloud and web based backend...

Purdy Enterprise, a property services firm, has selected FotoNotes, a leading mobile and cloud field service management platform, as its technology solution for managing property inspections, maintenance work orders and other field service activities.

Purdy Enterprise, which offers a comprehensive range of field services, maintenance, property management, and investor services, was recently awarded two Field Service Management (FSM) contracts from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Purdy selected FotoNotes as its technology solution because of FotoNotes’ reputation in the industry, best in class Android and iOS mobile apps, comprehensive back office work flow management features, and full integration with Yardi’s HUD P260 system (launching July 2017).

Purdy COO, Mitch Davidson, commented “We selected FotoNotes because the product is highly configurable and constantly improving, provides a cutting edge mobile experience, has a highly robust and reliable cloud and web based backend, is API friendly, and is significantly helpful to our field subcontractors. We also based our decision on the fact that the FotoNotes people are fantastic to work with regarding both development and an ongoing service relationship.”

FotoNotes’ mobile app and cloud platform solution provides companies full visibility and control of HUD FSM inspections, work orders, and field service operations. FotoNotes also provides solutions for a wide variety of other use cases, including estimating, construction, renovations, and turns.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Purdy Enterprise" said Kamal Shah, FotoNotes’ CEO and founder. “They are established leaders in property services and true innovators in the use of leading technology tools to operate their business more effectively.”

FotoNotes was recently recognized by Housing Wire in the 2017 HW Tech 100 (https://www.housingwire.com/articles/39398-hw-tech100-winner-fotonotes) and by CIO magazine as one the 20 Most Promising Field Service Solution Providers (http://field-service.cioreview.com/vendor/2017/fotonotes).

About Purdy Enterprise

Purdy Enterprise is a property services firm based in the Charlotte, NC area, and is a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The firm was founded in 2009, and is currently led by Thomas Purdy, the firm’s President, along with various other talented team members. PE provides property solutions and field services for residential and commercial properties across many states. http://www.purdyenterprise.com

About FotoNotes

FotoNotes provides award winning mobile and cloud based field service management solutions for property managers, construction companies, and other field service providers. With FotoNotes companies have full visibility and control over their operations allowing them to save time and money, increase revenues and provide better service to their customers. http://www.fotonotes.com