The Gift Card Network announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. This redesigned site offers quick and easy access to educational and member content, industry events, and member directory. Additionally, the website offers a venue for current members to provide press releases and share company information. The functionality updates allow the Network to focus on the newest and most relevant content, including new webinar series and legal podcasts.

On the heels of Gift Card Network’s recent events, GCN Catalyst and Gift Card University, the new site will have a robust education section featuring Gift Card 101 and advanced topics. This destination for gift card education, which will continue to be populated by the GCN Education Panel, made up of members interested in advancing the best practices of the gift card industry.

Other new sections of the Gift Card Network website will include a publication section, where the latest gift card publications from GCN and its members will be featured, as well as a member only legal review section and competitive shop area where photos of in-store and online setups are featured.

The new website launched June 5th, 2017, has a clean uncluttered design and improved functionality and is located at a new address: http://www.giftcardnetwork.com. The old URL will redirect to the new site.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the new benefits it provides not only our members, but also the industry at large. A large goal of the redesign focused on implementing an updated look, more member functionality and content, and easier navigation to enhance audience attention and interaction," said Desiree Wiercyski, GCN marketing manager. "As the destination for the growing gift card and “branded currency” technologies, we aim to provide information about what gift card industry leaders are doing, while putting our members at the forefront."

About the Gift Card Network

The Gift Card Network is the home of everything gift card, the only gift card focused media and collaboration network in the world, and a unique organization where Gift Card Geeks can grow and network. Members gain a large number of benefits, such as presence in GCN’s various publications, access to educational content and networking events. Any company can join the Gift Card Network to learn about gift cards and interact with other members to help form the future of the gift card industry. Find out more at http://www.giftcardnetwork.com