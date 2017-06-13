Mountainside at Northstar Breaks Ground on New Residential Development

Boulders at Mountainside at Northstar The Boulders site is unique not just in its location, breathtaking views and how it is woven among the enclave’s namesake granite boulders, but also in how it sets itself apart from surrounding developments.

Mountainside at Northstar, Lake Tahoe’s exclusive on-mountain ski-through community, announces ground breaking on a new $60m neighborhood, Boulders. With a total of 18 residences, plus one impressive single-family home, Boulders will start welcoming owners in early 2018.

The Boulders site itself is unique not just in its location, breathtaking views and how it is woven among the enclave’s namesake granite boulders, but also in how it sets itself apart from surrounding developments. With generous living homes at attractive price points, the neighborhood offers four distinct approaches to mountain living, each meeting different needs and lifestyles.



Townhomes: Three bedrooms, including a loft bunkroom, three-and-a-half bath residences spanning 2,900 square feet. Built for adventurous families or groups of friends with expansive layouts and easy access to four-season fun, featuring foldaway doors that open the great room straight to the outdoors, offering both privacy and vast, uninterrupted views.

Vistas: These four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bath residences are generously spread over 3,728 square feet and include amenities such as a master steam shower, home theatre, professional grade kitchens, outdoor hot tub and fire pit.

Treehouse Residences: Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bath residences feature commanding views and foldaway doors seamlessly integrate in and outdoors, with a total of 3,205 square feet of living space and spacious outdoor areas including fire pits and hot tubs.

Anchoring the Boulders is a one-of-a-kind 4,200-square-foot single-family residence, featuring oversized living areas indoors and out, concentrated on one level.

Residents have a choice of two well-appointed interior packages, with the upgrade options. Homes, ranging from 2,900 square feet, start at under $2.5M.

“Boulders is a direct result of our conversations with Mountainside owners, hearing what they love about the community and what else we can be doing to deliver a heightened experience in the most unencumbered way possible,” says Ron Barnes, Senior Strategist of Mountainside Partners. “We know our owners value Mountainside’s laidback lifestyle and sense of playfulness, and we’re bringing that to life in new ways with even more amenities and enhanced central gathering spaces. Another main purchasing factor is access to the outdoors – naturally – so we’ve designed this next phase of development with that in mind, capitalizing on the natural surroundings and creating a connection to the outdoors.”

The spectacular panoramic views are the inspiration and guiding force behind Boulders. From specific site orientation and careful attention to spatial relationships, to architectural design and specificity of materials used, the goal for each residence is to celebrate the most inspiring natural assets.

Mountainside Partners tapped BAR Architects, a San Francisco-based architectural firm to lead the design. With a relaxed, sophisticated architectural design, Boulders blends iconic snow-country tradition with a distinctly modern mountain style. A simple palette of materials, including steel, glass and wood, compliments the surrounding natural environment while bringing warmth to the inviting interiors.

“When we first saw the site, we were stunned by its beauty. The natural rock outcropping blends perfectly with a seemingly endless sea of trees,” said Jeff Goodwin, principal of BAR Architects. “The architecture is meant to showcase this landscape without upstaging it or the spectacular views of the Carson Range beyond. It is presented through a contemporary lens, something that is unique to Mountainside here in the Tahoe area. We conceptualized everything with the Boulders resident in mind, someone who is looking for understated, natural elegance and appreciates an adventurous spirit.”

While Boulders is a true enclave in every sense of the word, its place within the larger Mountainside community adds an experience-enhancing dimension to living here. It is purposefully created with the four-season, all-terrain, multi-sport enthusiast in mind. With immediate access to the area’s renowned summer and winter terrain, owners can take advantage of a 40-mile hiking and biking network of trails just outside the front door.

With an emphasis on community-building amenities, Mountainside strategically placed Boulders a short walk or pedal away from the Treehouse, Yoga Studio, Rendezvous Cabins and the new kids’ area, Play Acre. Mountainside residency is also supported with additional resort-style services, including the adventure expertise of the Outfitters and spa privileges at the exclusive Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, right next door.

Other real estate opportunities within the Mountainside community include M25, the private, gated neighborhood of just 25 homesites offering custom estate-sized homes, ranging from .5 to 1.5 acres. Homesites start from under $400,000. Custom homes from $5 million.

For more information on Mountainside at Northstar, please visit http://www.mountainsidenorthstar.com or call 530.550.2010.

About Mountainside at Northstar:

Mountainside at Northstar is located on-mountain between The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and The Village at Northstar. Seamlessly integrated with the mid-mountain terrain, the four-season community boasts a vision to offer turnkey outdoor experiences for owners, with extensive plans underway for new amenities and unique real estate offerings. Mountainside owners enjoy proximity to the world-class amenities of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and The Village at Northstar. Residents also enjoy use of Tree House, the clubhouse and community gathering space that includes a pool, game room, lounge and sport court. Additional amenities and programming include The Yoga Studio, Rendezvous Cabins and a seasonal artist in residency.

About Mountainside Partners:

Mountainside Partners is a real estate development company, which has created world-class resort experiences in the Lake Tahoe area. The Mountainside Partners team developed the Old Greenwood Community, Gray’s Crossing Community, The Village at Northstar, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and is currently developing the Mountainside at Northstar Community. In addition, CREW Tahoe, LLC is the owner and operator of Tahoe Mountain Club.