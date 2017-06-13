Our goal is to craft a cohesive brand for each company by designing informative websites, engaging social media content, effective email marketing campaigns, and public relations efforts that put their company on the map. - Natalie Norcross

Dwell on Design, the largest modern design fair on the West Coast, and the editors of Dwell magazine will be returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center June 23, 2017 for three days of dynamic exhibitions, learning opportunities and discussions with more than 60 industry speakers. Dwell on Design welcomes more than 20,000 design enthusiast attendees annually, including 200 exhibiting brands and interior design and architecture panelists. Many of these panelists will be a part of the marketing firm A Design Partnership’s booth, focusing on branding for designers.

“Architects, designers, and artists are always forefront in our planning for Dwell on Design and we are continually exploring new ways to interact with the design community during the three-day event,” says Dana Teague, vice president of Informa Global Exhibitions, the event partner that manages Dwell on Design. “This year, we are excited to partner with A Design Partnership to offer attendees game-changing sessions on branding and marketing with industry influencers in their space on the floor.”

With over 200 brands attending the event, there will be numerous exhibitions for attendees to visit. A Design Partnership will host speakers from the industry discussing ways in which design-minded brands can promote their company and gain leads for new business. Topics will include public relations, email marketing, social media and website design.

Event Schedule:

Friday, June 23



11:00-12:30 Coffee & Content

12:30-1:30 Build Your Brand with Instagram

1:30-2:30 Bites & Branding

2:30-3:30 Develop A Lead Generation Ecosystem

3:30-4:00 Mimosas & Marketing

Saturday, June 24



11:00-12:30 Coffee & Content

12:30-1:30 Web Design for Design Minded Brands

1:30-2:30 Bites & Branding

2:30-3:30 Building Your Expert Reputation Through Public Relations

3:30-4:00 Mimosas & Marketing

Sunday, June 25



11:00-12:30 Coffee & Content

12:30-1:30 Marketing Mastery for Modern Design Companies

Featured panelists include Vice President of Brand Marketing of Laurel and Wolf, Julie Geer; Founder and Creative Director of Studio McGee, Shea McGee; Executive Creative Director of Brands at Clique Media, Lola Gonzalez; CEO of LA Closet Design, Lisa Adams; Founder and Partner at Studio Life.Style, Shannon Wollack; and Founder and Principal Designer at Studio Life.Style Brittany Zwickl. Other speakers include notable designers, marketing professionals and design writers. Each panel will be moderated by the leadership team at A Design Partnership.

“Our team truly understands the needs of designers who are growing their businesses,” says Natalie Norcross, founder and CEO of A Design Partnership. “Our goal is to craft a cohesive brand for each company by designing informative websites, engaging social media content, effective email marketing campaigns, and public relations efforts that put their company on the map.” The company hopes to share some of this expertise through the events above.

Tickets to the event start at just $20 and can be purchased here (use promo code 68061 for a complimentary 1-day pass).

Dwell On Design

Dwell on Design brings together the brightest people, latest products, and curated content in modern design under one roof. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the exhibition and conference showcases the best in modern design materials, furniture and accessories, home technology, garden and outdoor materials, kitchen & bath, and international design. Dwell on Design features world-class speakers, continuing education classes for interior design professionals, and talks for design-seeking consumers. More information can be found on their website: http://www.dwellondesign.com.

A Design Partnership

Over the past nine years, A Design Partnership has evolved into a dynamic group of brand designers and marketing experts who are passionate about helping design-minded companies exceed their goals, transform their brands and evolve their businesses. From hospitality-driven experiential marketers, to data-obsessed digital advertisers, the entire team is made up of design-savvy experts who know the industry, love their craft and are fanatical about helping clients grow. Visit http://www.adesignpartnership.com for more details.