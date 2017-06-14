Destination XL Men's Retailer flexReceipts is the leading enhanced e-Receipt solution. This enriched email receipt will assist us in building brand loyalty and driving sales while allowing us to monitor spending habits and shopping trends.

Destination XL, a renowned all-inclusive men’s clothing retailer, today announced a strategic partnership with dynamic email receipts leader flexReceipts, Inc. This new partnership allows Destination XL to round out their omnichannel strategy with a robust email program sending dynamic e-Receipts to their customers.

flexReceipts, Inc. is the leading enterprise provider of dynamic email receipts for retailers. Clients such as GNC and Laura Canada leverage flexReceipts’ easy-to-use merchant portal to design and manage their custom receipt templates. They also create targeted dynamic content for each customer based on the data they keep, such as SKU, purchase amount, UPC and more. Sahal Laher, Chief Digital and Information Officer at DXL says, “We are very excited to be working with flexReceipts to provide our customers with a digital receipt for store purchases. In addition to eliminating paper and providing the transaction information, it will enable us to drive increased customer engagement through personalized content that is curated for the customer.”

Destination XL plans to utilize flexReceipts’ easily operated platform to ensure their customer experience matches their comprehensive approach to clothing. By using dynamic email receipts to bridge the online and offline gap in their experience, Destination XL will be able to ensure that their customers have everything they need, as conveniently as possible. By using flexReceipts, they will be able to reduce overhead, drive down returns, engage customers, and increase sales, all as an integral part of a leading omnichannel email marketing strategy.

Brian Reaves, Chief Sales Officer at Destination XL, says, "flexReceipts is the leading enhanced e-Receipt solution. Their digital receipt solution will allow us to provide our guests wardrobe recommendations based off their purchase history. This enriched email receipt will assist us in building brand loyalty and driving sales while allowing us to monitor spending habits and shopping trends."

About flexReceipts “Going Beyond the Sale”

flexReceipts is the perfect solution for a retailer looking to execute an omnichannel strategy that focuses on capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the bridge between the online and offline world. flexReceipts is backed by Synchrony Financial, the retail credit giant, and powers email receipts across 10,000 retail locations. flexReceipts has processed over 150 million transactions, totally over $11B in sales. Email receipts are shown to have an adoption rate of as high as 56% and even higher open rates of between 65-80%, making them the most effective tool retailers have to capture customer contact information and engage them at the time of their peak interest. Over 70 brands already use flexReceipts across 10,000 locations to “Go Beyond the Sale,” driving better engagement with a stronger customer experience. Learn more: http://www.flexReceipts.com

About Destination XL “Value and Luxury … All in One Place”

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men's apparel. The Company currently has 203 DXL retail stores in operation across every major metropolitan market in the United States. Through the expansion of this new destination concept, and the growth of its e-commerce platform, DXL is positioned for accelerated long-term growth in revenue and increased profitability. With more than 2,000 private label and name-brand styles to choose from, big & tall customers are provided with a unique blend of wardrobe solutions not available at traditional retailers. The retailer operates under five brands: Destination XL® (DXL®), Casual Male XL®, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL® and LivingXL®.