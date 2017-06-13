California Internet Expands Nationally Rebranding as GeoLinks

GeoLinks.com Our new office is a direct representation of our cutting-edge company culture...GeoLinks is bringing ‘Silicon-Valley Style’ to Ventura County.

California’s fastest growing B2B ISP, California Internet LP, is excited to officially announce its new brand name, GeoLinks. The company’s rebranding coincides with a variety of notable company milestones including its official launch into the national market, induction as a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) public utility and headquarter relocation.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment in GeoLinks’ history,” shared GeoLinks Chief Revenue Officer Phillip Deneef. “We chose to migrate away from the name California Internet due to overwhelming demand pulling our company outside of state borders. Wanting a name that isn’t geographically correlated, we ultimately decided on GeoLinks—Geo meaning Earth in Latin and Links because we are linking the world with the most advanced connectivity available today.”

With the company’s accelerated growth, GeoLinks officially welcomed its 50th employee in June and expects to employ upwards of 100 within the next 18 months. In effect, GeoLinks is thrilled to simultaneously announce its national headquarters are moving to Camarillo, California. The recently acquired 38,000 sq ft office building, previously home to Zynga Games, features a fully equipped employee gym, basketball court, spacious kitchen, break room, and much more.

“Our new office is a direct representation of our cutting-edge company culture,” said GeoLinks CEO Skyler Ditchfield. “In addition to the incredible amenities, I plan on bringing a wellness coach and private chef on board to promote health and wellness throughout the entire staff. I am very aware of the fact that we spend more than one-third of our lives at work these days so it’s important to me to give back to my team by creating a fun work environment that makes them eager to come to work every day. GeoLinks is bringing ‘Silicon-Valley Style’ to Ventura County.”

What’s next for the booming ISP? With Ditchfield and GeoLinks’ instrumental lobbying efforts in the recent passing of AB-1665 Telecommunications: California Advanced Services Fund, otherwise known as the Internet For All Act (IFAN), and GeoLinks’ California Public Utilities Commission Certificate of Public Convenience & Necessity, GeoLinks will continue to expand coverage and service offerings while developing strategic partnerships with national carriers and federal level agencies such as HUD, the Department of Interior and the Department of Education.

“The certificate from the California PUC is an important step for GeoLinks as it allows it to not only provide fast Internet service to customers but also Voice over Internet Protocol services," said its regulatory counsel, former CPUC and FCC Commissioner Rachelle Chong. "This certificate makes GeoLinks eligible to provide E-rate Internet and voice services to eligible schools, libraries and health care providers under the FCC program, and to provide California Teleconnect Fund services under the CPUC public purpose program. Given a goal of the company is to help bridge the digital divide for rural schools and libraries, this is an important milestone."

GeoLinks assures customers and partners that its underlying corporate identity will remain unchanged for all legal and regulatory purposes issuing no major alterations to their contracts, support or contact information.

About GeoLinks:

Founded in 2011 by CEO, Skyler Ditchfield, and CTO, Ryan Hauf, GeoLinks is the fastest growing B2B fixed wireless ISP in Los Angeles, California. With immediate access to Southern California, GeoLinks services the largest coverage area of any single provider in California delivering enterprise-grade internet, layer 2 transport, and turnkey construction that is expertly tailored for all businesses and Anchor Institutions such as hospitals, libraries and schools.



With industry leading installation times, GeoLinks’ flagship service, ClearFiber™, offers customers fixed wireless on the most resilient and scalable network ever built. Boasting Sub 25MS latency, 99.99% uptime, sub 4ms jitter, and a 4-hour max repair time, California Internet is proud to offer the state’s best industry service level agreement.



Amongst its many accolades, GeoLinks was the largest construction grant winner for California K-12 schools and libraries in both 2016 and 2017. Servicing thousands of businesses across the state, GeoLinks officially became a CLEC and public utility in 2017.