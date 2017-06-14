Eric Delente, DrugDev President, Patient Solutions At these webinars expert speakers will provide background on the purpose of eConsent and its ability to improve patient engagement and comprehension.

This month, DrugDev makes the case for continued sponsor adoption of eConsent solutions through webinars with The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Trial Participation (CISCRP) and the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). Experts will provide background on the purpose of eConsent and the ability for eConsent to improve patient engagement and comprehension.

Statistics show an average of 18% to 30% of patients enrolling in a clinical study will drop out, with at least 13% of drop-outs attributed to patient misunderstanding of consent expectations and the clinical trials process. This sad statistic is costly yet preventable, and these webinars will demonstrate how a patient-focused consent process can reduce the number of drop outs and improve consent effectiveness for all including investigators, sponsors, sites – and most importantly, patients.

The CISCRP webinar is focused on patients, and the SCRS webinar on sites. Both webinars will provide information for stakeholders interested in improving patient satisfaction. Learn more and register for the sessions below.

CISCRP Webinar: Improve Patient Comprehension, Engagement, and Retention with eConsent

Webinar Date: Thursday, June 15, 2017

Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ET

Presenter: Ken Getz | CISCRP - Eric Delente | DrugDev

Registration: Register Here

(Free for all attendees)

Ken Getz, Founder of CISCRP and Director of Sponsored Research Programs and Associate Professor at Tufts CSDD, Tufts University School of Medicine will discuss the purpose of informed consent, rules and regulations around the informed consent process, and share data and insights from the patient perspective. eConsent expert Eric Delente, President of DrugDev Patient Solutions, will show webinar attendees how this revolutionary technology benefits pharma sponsors, CROs, sites and patients.

SCRS Webinar: How Sites Can Drive Patient Retention with eConsent

Webinar Date: June 27, 2017

Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ET

Presenter: Eric Delente | DrugDev

Registration: Register Here

(Free for SCRS members, $79.00 for non-members)

Eric Delente will demonstrate the benefits of eConsent for clinical trial sites. He will identify how eConsent increases patient understanding and retention rates, while addressing sites’ “fear of change” and implementation concerns, and identifying how eConsent increases site performance.

