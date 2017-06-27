Register at unitedstatesappraisals.com This particular webinar is geared toward helping appraisers. It can be challenging for appraisers to keep up with all the constant regulatory changes and technological advancements.

United States Appraisals has announced the latest in a series of free webinars designed to help mortgage appraisers navigate the rapidly changing regulatory environment and technological landscape in the appraisal industry.

The webinar, Collateral Policy and Technology Guidance for Appraisers, is slated for July 20 at 2 p.m. CST, and will feature expert tips from Fannie Mae and United States Appraisals on raising the level of appraisal quality and on understanding to the lender’s perspective when assessing collateral risk.

Topics covered will include:



Policy changes that may impact your appraisal business

The importance of appraisal quality

Understanding property inspection waivers

A discussion about appraiser supply and demand

Presenters for the webinar will be Julie Jones, Credit Risk Analyst with Fannie Mae; Rick Garrie, Chief Appraiser, United States Appraisals; and Aaron Fowler, CEO, United States Appraisals.

“It’s our goal to serve and provide the best resources to help both lenders and appraisers,” said Aaron Fowler, CEO at United States Appraisals. “This particular webinar is geared toward helping appraisers. It can be challenging for appraisers to keep up with all the constant regulatory changes and technological advancements. We will provide them with valuable information on how to do just that! We are honored to have Julie Jones from Fannie Mae as a presenter.”

Webinar attendees will also learn to separate facts from myths when it comes to Fannie Mae’s Collateral Underwriter® (CU™) platform. Discerning fact from fiction will ultimately make appraisal turn times shorter.

“It is critical for lenders and appraisers to work together,” said Julie Jones, Credit Risk Analyst and CU expert at Fannie Mae. “In this webinar, we’ll give appraisers insights into how lenders utilize the CU web application to support proactive management of appraisal quality.”

The free online webinar, Collateral Policy and Technology Guidance for Appraisers, is set for July 20 at 2 p.m. CST, but registration is required. Interested appraisers can learn more and sign up for the webinar by clicking here.

About United States Appraisals

Centrally headquartered in the Kansas City area, United States Appraisals (USA) provides professional appraisal management services in all 50 states. The USA management team has over 120 years of combined mortgage and residential real estate experience, ensuring each appraisal is completed with the highest level of quality. With intense focus on customized personal service, our cutting-edge online tracking system manages every appraisal order from start to finish. USA delivers much needed confidence to the valuation process. For more information, visit https://www.unitedstatesappraisals.com

About Collateral Underwriter by Fannie Mae

Collateral Underwriter (CU) is a proprietary appraisal risk assessment application developed by Fannie Mae to support proactive management of appraisal quality. For more information, visit: https://www.fanniemae.com/singlefamily/collateral-underwriter.