Sample real-time equipment status reporting & alerting within TotGuard™ Infant & Pediatric Security, an industry-leading application within the AllGuard Healthcare suite. Today’s announcement is yet another example of how GuardRFID is leading the way in RTLS interoperability with existing healthcare systems, and we’re honored to be doing it alongside Smiths Medical

GuardRFID Solutions, a proven expert in interoperable real-time location systems (I-RTLS™) driving the next generation of security and compliance applications in industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, today announced the successful testing and rollout of its new automatic patient care equipment enrollment feature for its award-winning AllGuard™ Real-time Location Platform. Testing of the equipment integration based on IHE® Patient Care Device (PCD) open standards was done in partnership with Smiths Medical, a leading global manufacturer of specialty medical devices that provides innovative and lifesaving solutions for the world’s healthcare markets, and marks the first RTLS provider to implement such extended functionality in their platform, based on interoperable standards. For hospitals, this means:



Automatic, real-time visibility and alerting for any medical equipment they’re currently using as it relates to asset location, movement, and current status - from preventative maintenance information and battery state to whether the device is in use or not - eliminating traditional, cumbersome, and often error-prone manual data entry methods taking up valuable staff time,

Seamless integration and data sharing between various hospital systems responsible for equipment maintenance and management, based on widely adopted HL7® communication protocols and IHE profiles,

Optimized asset usage and return on investment,

And most importantly, improved quality of patient care through better maintained equipment and the most up-to-date regulatory compliance.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of how GuardRFID is leading the way in RTLS interoperability with existing healthcare systems, and we’re honored to be doing it alongside Smiths Medical,” stated Dalibor Pokrajac, CTO and VP of Engineering of GuardRFID. “We believe equipment enrollment and non-clinical status reporting should be as efficient, thorough, and automatic as patient enrolment is already. Through our support of IHE PCD integration profiles, this is now possible from an RTLS provider.”

AllGuard Real-Time Location is the most robust multi-purpose platform for helping healthcare, industrial, and commercial organizations achieve the security, compliance, and efficiencies they require when it comes to their people and assets. Through this new expanded equipment-related interoperability, its superior performance for even the most challenging wireless environments and highest-density tag deployments, and its unparalleled flexibility including the widest range of applications and the smallest, toughest, and longest-lasting Active RFID tags in the industry, AllGuard leads the way in integrated hospital deployments.

About GuardRFID

GuardRFID is a proven expert in interoperable real-time location systems (I-RTLS™) driving the next generation of security and compliance applications in healthcare, industrial, and commercial environments. With indoor and outdoor installations around the world, the Company delivers the most robust multi-purpose real-time location platform with superior flexibility, interoperability, and performance helping organizations achieve the protection, compliance, and efficiencies they require when it comes to their people and assets - today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.guardrfid.com.

About Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical is a leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments. It is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group employs around 23,000 people in more than 50 countries.

