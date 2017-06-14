Pic from Christina Bauer's signing at BEA. Her debut tour has been extended to ALA.

Monster House Books LLC (MHB) today announced an extended debut signing for author Christina Bauer. Held in tandem with Distributor IPG and Inscribe Digital, this signing expands the 2017 pre-release debut schedule for author Christina Bauer from BookCon to ALA, the American Library Association Annual Conference and Exhibition (#ALAAC17). Although Bauer has sold more than a half-million eBooks, Wolves And Roses marks her first release with high-volume print distribution. It is also the first novel in a new young adult series that combines fairy tale characters, shifters, and mid-town Manhattan.

“Imagine Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Red Riding Hood and the Evil Queen from Snow White,” says author Christina Bauer. “They’re all in a basement in Midtown Manhattan, and they’re attending a therapy group for magical girls who fail at their fairy tale life template. That’s the opening scene from Wolves & Roses. When I wrote it, I thought ‘this is so crazy, it has to exist.’ I was thrilled when my distributor became excited about the title, and it was even more satisfying to see the response from readers at BEA and BookCon.”

“Christina printed up sample chapters, arrived early to the show, and then handed out pages to prospective readers waiting to enter BookCon,” says Jeff Palicki, VP Marketing, Independent Publishers Group (IPG). “Christina was simply that excited to get her work out there. The result was dramatic. We had people lining up well before the start time and we went through every copy available in no time. Adding ALA to Christina’s debut tour was a no brainer for us.”

ALA Presence

Monster House Books will attend ALA in tandem with INscribe Digital and IPG. A limited number of signed galley copies of Wolves And Roses will be available at the IPG Booth, along with downloadable copies of other titles from Monster House Books. In addition, Wolves And Roses author Christina Bauer will sign galley copies of Wolves And Roses at ALA on Monday, June 26th at 10AM in Booth #2720.

Wolves And Roses is set to release on October 31st, 2017, and qualified reviewers may request a pre-street copy by visiting the following page: http://monsterhousebooks.com/blog/wrgalley

About WOLVES And ROSES

Seventeen-year-old Bryar Rose has a problem. She’s descended from one of the three magical races—shifters, fairies, or witches. That makes her one of the Magicorum, and Magicorum always follow a fairy tale life template. In Bryar’s case, that template should be Sleeping Beauty.

“Should” being the key word.

Trouble is, Bryar is nowhere near the sleeping beauty life template. Not even close. She doesn’t like birds or woodland creatures. She can’t sing. And she certainly can’t stand Prince Philpot, the so-called “His Highness of Hedge Funds” that her aunties want her to marry. Even worse, Bryar’s having recurring dreams of a bad boy hottie and is obsessed with finding papyri from ancient Egypt. What’s up with that?

All Bryar wants is to attend a regular high school with normal humans and forget all about shifters, fairies, witches, and the curse that Colonel Mallory the Magnificent placed on her. And she might be able to do just that--if only she can just keep her head down until her eighteenth birthday when the spell that’s ruined her life goes buh-bye.

But that plan gets turned upside down when Bryar Rose meets Knox, the bad boy who’s literally from her dreams. Knox is a powerful werewolf, and his presence in her life changes everything, and not just because he makes her knees turn into Jell-O. If Bryar can’t figure out who—or what—she really is, it might cost both her and Knox their lives… as well as jeopardize the very nature of magic itself.

About the Author

Christina Bauer knows how to tell stories about kick-ass women. In her best selling Angelbound series, the heroine is a part-demon girl who loves to fight in Purgatory’s Arena and falls in love with a part-angel prince. This young adult best seller has driven more than 500,000 ebook downloads and 9,000 reviews on Goodreads and retailers. Bauer has also told the story of the Women’s March on Washington by leading PR efforts for the Massachusetts Chapter. Her pre-event press release—the only one sent out on a major wire service—resulted in more than 19,000 global impressions and redistribution by over 350 different media entities including the Associated Press.

Christina graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School with BA’s in English along with Television, Radio, and Film Production. She lives in Newton, MA with her husband, son, and semi-insane golden retriever, Ruby.

About Monster House Books LLC

Monster House Books LLC publishes kick-ass fiction for sci-fi, fantasy, urban fantasy, and paranormal romance readers. Like strong heroines, diverse voices and unique storylines? Welcome home.

For more information, visit http://www.MonsterHouseBooks.com.

About Independent Publishers Group

Established in 1971, IPG was the first organization specifically created for the purpose of marketing titles from independent presses to the book trade. With consistent growth year-over-year, IPG’s success has come from supporting and encouraging the growth of its client publishers in the United States and worldwide. In 2016, IPG purchased INscribe Digital, a leading edge publishing technology company, which is helping to position IPG as a best in class technology solution for publishers large and small.

Contact Information

Arely Zimmermann

azimmermann(at)monsterhousebooks.com

Monster House Books LLC

# # #