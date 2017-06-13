Empire SUITE Strikes Back at CPAFMA 2017

Managing a CPA practice isn’t easy, but preparing for the busy season is a smart strategy for handling the challenges of tax season. Next week at the CPA Firm Management Association’s National Practice Conference 2017, Empire SUITE will feature its award-winning modular cloud-based workforce and resource management solution as part of a toolkit designed to help CPA firms maximize profitability and success.

Empire SUITE’s tools address the top business challenges facing today’s firms: employee management and reporting, expense management and resource scheduling. To learn more about how Empire SUITE addresses these issues, company executives will be on-hand to discuss firm needs and best practices at the CPAFMA show in Fort Worth.

What: Empire SUITE exhibiting at CPAFMA; demos and information for CPA firm administrators on how to help their businesses increase profitability and efficiency using best practices and cost-effective, friendly tools



Who: Empire SUITE executives, experts on cloud tools to manage workflow, prospects, opportunities, activities, projects, time and expense and billing

When: June 20-23, 2017

Where: CPAFMA National Practice Conference 2017, Fort Worth, TX

For: CPAFMA attendees, media and others interested in learning how CPA firms can streamline operations and simplify tasks for increased profitability and productivity

Why Empire SUITE? It is the only cloud-based workforce and resource management solution with a financial perspective, allowing management to track time, budget and resources in real-time. Widely used in the CPA, accounting and consulting communities, management benefits from depth of information and ease of implementation and employees appreciate the user-friendly interface and mobile access for on-the-go data input. Empire SUITE can replace or in many cases complement some of the world’s most popular software packages from companies such as Microsoft, CCH Wolters Kluwer, Deltek, SAP and Oracle, with integrated easy-to-use tools to make today’s most complex and costly business management tasks easier and more efficient. Since the 2017 busy season just came to a close, it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2018. Don’t wait until it’s too late – start planning now.

To book a free consultation, please contact us at info(at)wsg(dot)com or via phone at +1.212.675.2500.

“Empire SUITE only requires hours or days to be up and running in a CPA firm, not weeks or months as with other systems,” comments Bill Cornfield, President of WSG. “With a fast deployment and ease of use, firms see an incredibly fast ROI, especially when integrated with whatever systems an organization might have for improved efficiency and usability, ultimately leading to higher profitability.”

ABOUT WSG SYSTEMS

Based in New York City, WSG Systems Corp is a cloud provider whose sole focus is project and resource financial management software. WSG helps organizations simplify the complex challenge of workforce and resource management. Project-driven organizations appreciate the ability to visualize the financial impact of their projects, and employees appreciate the ease-of-implementation and use of the suite of tools. WSG’s award-winning Empire SUITE supports a wide array of vertical markets including professional service providers in accounting, management, and IT consulting organizations. In addition, Empire SUITE is used extensively by internal corporate service providers such as IT and HR. http://www.wsg.com +1.212.675.2500

