Cybereason Launches its Global Partner Program

Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & NGAV, today launched its Global Partner Program with initial focus on The Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Program is aimed at identifying, recruiting and compensating value-added resellers, managed service providers, system integrators and technology alliance partners. Partners can range in size from smaller strategic cybersecurity resellers to leading global providers. Cybereason also announced it hired Gregg Henebry as Vice President of Channels to support the demand from new partners and 110 percent sales growth since the beginning of 2017.

Henebry comes to Cybereason with 20 years of sales and technology experience. Most recently he was Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Fuze where he and his team were responsible for recruiting, building and managing Fuze's global channel community. In addition to his newly created role, Cybereason’s channel team has exploded. A 200 percent increase of new hires in recent months is helping provide the partner community with premium resources, expertise and support.

As part of its Global Partner Program launch, and to underscore Cybereason’s commitment to unique incentives, Cybereason is launching an incentive contest for partner salespeople and pre-sales engineers with the winner receiving a new 2017 Range Rover.

With an increase in sophisticated threats and lack of understanding by many companies on how to combat adversaries, Cybereason believes it is crucial to build a partner community to secure not only endpoints but entire enterprises. Cybereason’s ecosystem, consisting of its Total Endpoint Protection Platform and many new security partners, is a winning combination that will help end users identify and stop sophisticated cyberattacks.

The Cybereason Partner Program consists of more than 40 partners today across the globe and the company is actively recruiting new ones. There are numerous benefits to joining Cybereason’s Partner Program, including the tools and initiatives that enable partner success and profitability:

Partners can earn healthy and competitive margins on the sale of the Cybereason platform for the initial and renewal terms. In addition, partners can secure additional discounts for valid deal registrations.

A large investment in channel marketing programs to drive new partner initiatives and current partner growth. These include the new Range Rover Contest and a partner roadshow.

Sales and technical training to ensure proper partner enablement.

“Cybereason is making it easy for partners of all sizes to work with us. We’re incentivizing them with a great program, and our technology scales from small environments of 1,000 or fewer endpoints to several million endpoints. With a strong base of existing partners, our launch makes potential partners aware of our distinctive program where they can build recurring revenue streams and deliver a new disruptive solution,” said Henebry.

“Our customers want protection from an evolving number of cyber threats and Cybereason will help us meet increased demand with a ‘go-to-market’ strategy that will help us bring new customers to them on a regular basis,” said John Marler, COO of Set Solutions. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cybereason--not only are they committed to protecting against advanced hackers, but they are dedicated to helping us expand our business.”

The channel program will feature three tiers: Authorized, Gold and Platinum. Partner requirements and corresponding benefits vary by tier. For more information on tiers and on becoming a Cybereason Partner, please visit the Partner Page.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and managed monitoring services. Founded by elite intelligence professionals born and bred in offense-first hunting, Cybereason gives enterprises the upper hand over cyber adversaries. The Cybereason platform is powered by a custom-built in-memory graph, the only truly automated hunting engine anywhere. It detects behavioral patterns across every endpoint and surfaces malicious operations in an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

For more information, please visit:

Website: http://www.cybereason.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Cybereason

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Cybereason

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/cybereason

Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Director, Public Relations

Cybereason

bill.keeler(at)cybereason(dot)com

(508) 414-7755 (cell)