Shefik Wins 5 AVA Digital Awards for His Syndicated Radio Show

Shefik - Executive Producer and Host, "Shefik presents Invocation" "It is truly an honor to have my work acknowledged by my peers," says Shefik. "'Invocation' is an exploration of life, the discovery of understanding, and the fulfillment of destiny. There is so much more that I plan to achieve with this platform."

AVA Digital Awards announced winners for the 2017 international awards competition. There were about 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 16 other countries.

Media personality Shefik, a native of New York, has won a total of five awards in the competition for his nationally-syndicated terrestrial radio show, "Shefik presents Invocation". Four AVA Digital Gold Awards were presented to the radio show itself (under the category "Audio Production/Radio - Program"), and one AVA Digital Platinum Award was presented to the show's website at invocation.co (under the category "Web-Based Production: Website - Business to Consumer"). The AVA Digital Platinum Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed.

AVA Digital Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Judges are industry professionals, who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence, and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freehand professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals, who contribute their unique talents to public services and charitable organizations.

The award-winning episodes of "Shefik presents Invocation" are as follows:

"Songs to Invoke Change”: This particular episode, which is the 17th episode of the show, features 2-time Oscar nominated and Grammy Award winning recording artist and songwriter Siedah Garrett (writer of "Man in the Mirror", performed by Michael Jackson); Tony Award winner and 4-time Grammy Award nominee Melba Moore; poet and mental health advocate Yashi Brown, who is Michael Jackson's niece; as well as messages from Laurence Juber (Lead Guitarist, Paul McCartney and Wings (1978-1980)); Emmy and Grammy Award nominated composer William Goldstein (NBC's "Fame"); and multi-platinum producer Rickey "SlikkMuzik" Offord (Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Master P). Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Seth Wells (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant), Mark Moore (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Faith”: This particular episode, which is the 9th episode of the show, features Grammy Award winner Gerald Alston (Lead Singer, The Manhattans); entertainment manager Mitch Weiss (Co-Author, "The Business of Broadway" and Former Manager, Village People); actress Perri Gaffney (Co-Author, "The Business of Broadway"); actress and journalist Amelia Moore; recording artist Sunni of Blush; physician and surgeon Dr. Hassan Tetteh; and Shanna Marie Wallace (CEO, Mind Yard New York). Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Kojoe Fante (Production Assistant), Abdul Wells (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Love”: This particular episode, which is the 6th episode of the show, features 5-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick; recording artist Sonny Turner (Former Lead Singer, The Platters, and Inductee into both the Beach Music Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame); board-certified naturopath and holistic health advocate Dr. Laurén Laurino (Founder and CEO, Dr. Ren Recommends); and publicist Alafaka Opuiyo (Owner, Dynamic Public Relations); as well as messages from Grammy Award winner Gerald Alston (Lead Singer, The Manhattans); and Grammy Award nominee Kathy Sledge (best known as Lead Singer, Sister Sledge). Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant), Abdul Wells (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant).

"Songs to Invoke Society”: This particular episode, which is the 11th episode of the show, features actor and comedian Jason Stuart ("The Birth of a Nation"); Mathew Knowles (Founder and CEO, Music World Entertainment); and recording artist M.C. El Bee ("an invisible legend of hip-hop”); as well as messages from recording artist Sarah Dash of Labelle (and former member of Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles); recording artist Denise Wilkinson of the legendary Ladies of SKYY (formerly of the R&B/funk/disco band Skyy); recording artist Almighty Jahwel of the critically-acclaimed hip-hop group Son of Bazerk; along with archival footage by Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret of England. Production Crew: Shefik (Executive Producer, Host and Writer), Frank McIntyre (Writer), Neddy Smith (Production Assistant), Dominick Rienzi (Production Assistant), Mokay Kamara (Production Assistant).

For the Platinum Award presented to the show's website at invocation.co, Shefik is credited as Architect and Developer.

"Thank you so very much for the opportunity to be a part of 'Invocation'," says Grammy Award winner Gerald Alston (Lead Singer, The Manhattans). "Faith and prayers will always carry you. This is just the beginning. You have so much to look forward to. May God's blessings continue to shine on you!"

"Shefik has created an original way of interviewing people that's bold and has depth," says actor and comedian Jason Stuart ("The Birth of a Nation"). "For me, it was an exciting experience to be on the cutting edge of this new kind of programing. I guess you can teach on old dog some new tricks."

"It was a pleasure being interviewed and sharing my perspective about 'faith' on 'Shefik presents Invocation'," says recording artist Sunni of Blush. "Shefik is amazing and changing the game with his captivating show. Shefik, you deserve every award received! More success is most assuredly in your future. Thank you!"

These particular episodes are sponsored by Nyea's Party (nyeasparty.com), who specializes in custom ballon decor for corporate and private events, as well as multicultural party supplies.

About Shefik

Shefik is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, network television, and in print media. He has held senior-level positions at many Fortune 500 companies and celebrated brands, including IBM, NBCUniversal, MTV World, Merriam-Webster, and Wolters Kluwer. A seasoned pro in social media with a career background as a Lead Architect and Senior Web Developer, Shefik is on the cutting edge of new media. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME Magazine, The Washington Center, Unsung (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press.

http://shefik.info

About 'Shefik presents Invocation'

Aptly titled "Shefik presents Invocation", the nationally-syndicated radio show is a mesmerizing and thought-provoking journey through musical discovery and appreciation that spans the decades. The show is currently broadcast on 22 terrestrial radio stations and frequencies throughout the United States. Each one-hour episode, executive-produced and hosted by media personality Shefik, highlights one relatable focal point (chosen by Shefik), along with an accompanying playlist of songs (curated by Shefik), encompassing a unique thematic concept that invigorates the audience with creative impact. Top recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on the weekly topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. The radio show's online hub at invocation.co serves as a conduit for discussion of the show, while featuring related videos and auxiliary content. The journey continues right here and everywhere.

http://invocation.co

