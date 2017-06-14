Real, a High-tech Real Estate Brokerage, Launches in Kansas, Missouri

Real announced today that it has introduced its high-tech brokerage platform to the booming Kansas and Missouri real estate markets.

Real is a national real estate brokerage firm boasting over 1,000 agents in 24 states. Instead of physical offices, Real agents leverage a mobile technology platform to access the marketing, productivity & community support they need. This platform enables agents to help people buy, sell and rent homes faster and more efficiently.

Both Kansas and Missouri are experiencing surging real estate markets, driven in particular by increasing demand for single family homes. By joining Real, Kansas and Missouri agents can take advantage of the flexibility to work from anywhere using a personally branded website and streamlined app that include listing search, lead and paperless document management.

Real provides additional services through partnerships with leading real estate technology providers like Dotloop, a paperless transaction management system, and Cloud CMA, an online service to create market reports, at no additional cost to agents.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and helping agents in Kansas and Missouri develop their businesses on Real’s comprehensive, cloud-based work platform. With the power of the Real mobile app, Dotloop and Cloud CMA, there’s not a better productivity solution available for agents,” said Bob Moroney, supervising broker at Real.

Agents earn more by taking advantage of Real’s straightforward 85/15 commission split with a cap, after which agents can earn 100% commission.

“I’m excited to welcome Kansas and Missouri agents who believe innovation is the key to people buy, sell and rent homes faster and better,” said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg.

Kansas and Missouri agents interested in learning more, visit http://www.joinreal.com.

About Real

Real, a technology-powered real estate brokerage firm, was started in late 2014 by a group of real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the brokerage-agent relationship. It has become one of the fastest growing technology driven brokerages in the United States by providing agents with all the tools, marketing materials, contracts, platforms, technology, listings, and support they need through a fast, intuitive, technology-driven platform. By marrying industry-leading technology with an agent-centric approach, Real is finding ways to make agent’s lives better. For more information, please visit http://www.joinreal.com.