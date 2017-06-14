The Blood Orange, a California Novel By Gordon Basichis “The Blood Orange features contemporary L.A. as a principal character in a modern day story that incorporates the old California Bandit legends with contemporary intrigue, violence, and internecine struggles,” said author, Gordon Basichis

Minstrel’s Alley author, Gordon Basichis, has been selected for inclusion in the 13th Edition of Levure Litteraire, a prestigious literary publication featuring poets, authors, and artists from around the world. The latest edition of the online publication includes Chapter Eleven of Basichis’ novel, The Blood Orange.

“I am delighted to be included in such a wonderful publication with so many terrific writers and authors,” said Author, Gordon Basichis. “There is just a richness in the works of these writers that demonstrates indeed that literature and poetry are alive and well around the world.”

“I would especially like to thank Helene Cardona, John Fitzgerald, and Rodica Meyer for inviting me into this 13th edition. These are terrific writers and poets, truly committed to extending and maintaining the global literary culture. It is truly an honor to be included here. It is something in today’s world that Levure Litteraire, a publication with this kind of character is still going strong, maybe stronger than ever, since its creation in 2010. It is a remarkably fertile ground for literature, poetry, the arts, and global culture.

Basichis noted that The Blood Orange is a romantic mystery thriller, a post-modernist version of classical Southern California Noir. He pointed out it is set in modern day Los Angeles, while drawing on the legends of historic Spanish California.

“The Blood Orange features contemporary L.A. as a principal character in a modern day story that incorporates the old California Bandit legends with contemporary intrigue, violence, and internecine struggles,” said Basichis.

Gordon Basichis is the author of four other books previous books, including: Beautiful Bad Girl, the Vicki Morgan Story; The Guys Who Spied for China, quarter finalist in the Amazon Breakthrough Fiction Awards; The Constant Travellers; and his most recent novel, The Cuban Quartet.