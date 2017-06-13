Zia Consulting to Sponsor Alfresco Day Boston

We will show how our experience in delivering automation solutions across insurance, mortgage, government, and others industries rapidly improves profitability and enhances compliance.

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, and four-time Alfresco Partner of the Year, will sponsor Alfresco Day Boston. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 8a.m.–4:30p.m. at the Westin Boston Waterfront.

Digital technology has changed the business landscape in every imaginable way. How employees work, where value comes from, how to gain an edge, and the importance of security to name a few. In the current environment of “anywhere, anytime, always-on” innovation and productivity, businesses are looking to leverage technology in order to extract the most possible value for workers and customers.

During this one-day seminar, attendees will hear from Alfresco executives, customers, and partners on how they are leveraging the Alfresco platform to:



Regain control of critical business content

Strengthen compliance

Optimize processes

Gain a competitive edge

Emily Long, Senior Director of Business Development at Zia Consulting, said, “At Alfresco Day in Boston, we will show how our experience in delivering automation solutions across insurance, mortgage, government, and others industries rapidly improves profitability and enhances compliance.” Zia will demonstrate how their Alfresco-focused solutions integrate with everything from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics to line of business applications.

The Zia Consulting table will feature demos and case studies on how their automation solutions can decrease costs, increase profitability, and address records management. For more information, or to register for Alfresco Day, click here.

Zia Consulting delivers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture solutions addressing the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents. Offerings tackle key issues of ECM user adoption and cost reduction through document automation and a desire for ECM and capture modernization including the cloud. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounts payable, and more are utilized by some of the world's largest enterprises to deliver rapid ROI and enhanced governance.