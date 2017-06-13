SAIFE I am very excited to be joining an innovative company that’s tackling a major gap present in the security strategy of many enterprises.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that Ashish Larivee has joined as Chief Product Officer. Larivee most recently served as Vice President of Product at Cybereason where she played a pivotal role in establishing the market and building out the company and product strategy. Her experience in product management will help Onapsis continue to create the most innovative technology in the market for securing enterprise applications running on SAP and Oracle systems.

SAP is run by over 250,000 customers worldwide, including 87 percent of Global 2000 companies, and stores an organization’s most valuable data and mission-critical business processes. As attacks targeted at these applications continue to increase, Onapsis customers depend on advanced solutions to protect their critical business data.

“Onapsis is focused on solving a huge problem facing some of the largest companies around the world. Their business depends on these critical systems and Onapsis provides a real security solution by protecting business-critical applications such as SAP and Oracle. I am very excited to be joining an innovative company that’s tackling a major gap present in the security strategy of many enterprises,” said Larivee.

“Ashish will be instrumental in helping Onapsis evolve our product offerings and further develop the business-critical application security market category. Her experience in launching security platforms paired with her precise ability to evolve products to expand the market will catapult our patented technologies to the next frontier. We are extremely thrilled to have her join the executive team,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-Founder, Onapsis.

As Onapsis’ Chief Product Officer, Larivee will be responsible for the company’s product strategy and execution and contribute to the company’s overall strategy.

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis' solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis' context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms. Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

