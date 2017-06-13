Imagination Playground Introduces Salute To Schools Gift Program

Nothing is more important to us than our schools, educators, and children, and this is one small way we can offer our thanks and recognition for a job well done!

With the success of last fall’s Gift of Play program, Imagination Playground announces its first ever Spring gift program, Salute To Schools. Salute To Schools is a gift to schools translating into 20% off their Big Blue Blocks. Imagination Playground launched the program based on school’s comments that they love the idea of child-directed free play, but were unable to afford the blocks due to tight budgets.

Salute To Schools is a once-a-year salute in recognition of schools for the hard work and dedication educators put into the lives of children. Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground, shares the motivation behind the program, “we were thinking of a special way to thank schools for all of their tireless work on behalf of children. We thought, why not offer the gift program right now?”

The timing of the gift will allow educators to use the blocks for an end of school year celebration, school summer camp program, or as a welcome back-to school in September. Mr. Krishock goes on to say, “nothing is more important to us than our schools, educators, and children, and this is one small way we can offer our thanks and recognition for a job well done!”

Imagination Playground anticipates that hundreds of kids will be able to enjoy the Big Blue Blocks because of the program. In addition to the gift of 20% off Big Blue Blocks, Imagination Playground is also giving away their beloved Pop Out Mini Playgrounds, one for each student in the classroom! The Salute To Schools program will run through June 30th, 2017.

Schools (and Family Centers) interested in learning more about Imagination Playground and Gift of Play are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466, email contactus(at)imaginationplayground(dot)org visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com/.

