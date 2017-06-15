FlexSchool Announces Internationally Renowned Advisory Team

Jacqui Byrne, Founder of FlexSchool stated,”We are so honored to have these amazing advisors join the FlexSchool team and especially happy that our students will have the benefit of their expertise and wisdom.”

FlexSchool, a global gifted and twice-exceptional (2e) learning community, announced additions to their internationally-renowned advisory team. These exceptional advisors have joined FlexSchool on a journey to create an inspiring network of schools that engage and support gifted and 2e learners around the world.

Jacqui Byrne, Founder of FlexSchool stated, ”We are so honored to have these amazing advisors join the FlexSchool team and especially happy that our students will have the benefit of their expertise and wisdom.”

The members include:

Maryellen Butke, MSW, Ph.D., consultant to Teach For America for their Philanthropic Leadership Circle, an Advisor with the Untapped Potential Project, and former administrator for The Met schools in Rhode Island,

Elaine Christensen, M.Ed., Middle School Director and Director of Professional Development, Lakeside School, an independent school in Seattle, Washington,

Dr. Norma Hafenstein, Ph.D., the Daniel L. Ritchie Endowed Chair in Gifted Education, Teaching and Learning Sciences Department, Morgridge College of Education, University of Denver,

Carolyn Kottmeyer, M.S., Founder of Hoagie’s Gifted Education Page and a world leader in giftedness and 2E,

Dr. James Webb, Ph.D., award-winning author and founder of Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted (SENG), and president of Great Potential Press.

FlexSchool’s relational approach to education was envisioned by Jacqui Byrne and the company was co-founded by fellow leaders in gifted and 2e education Heidi Molbak (Head of Schools), Stephen Chou (Director of Gifted/2E Assessment and Research) as well as Rich Sorkin, who brings extensive entrepreneurial experience in building pioneering technology and cloud computing businesses.

Since January 2015, FlexSchool has expanded from a single campus in Fanwood, New Jersey to New Haven, Connecticut while growing the company’s Cloud Classroom through which students can join peers in real-time discussion-based classes from anywhere in the world. FlexSchool is accredited by Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and National Independent Private Schools Association.

About FlexSchool

FlexSchool is the first global network in gifted and twice exceptional (2e) education. FlexSchool’s mission is to create spaces where gifted and twice-exceptional students all over the world are accepted, valued, and supported. FlexSchool currently has campuses in Fanwood, New Jersey, and New Haven, Connecticut with a campus opening in Manhattan, New York in Fall 2018. The company’s Cloud Classroom delivers learning and support, in real time via the Internet, to students around the globe.

For more information about FlexSchool, please visit http://www.flexschool.net.