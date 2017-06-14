"Equal Playing Field" Documentary Gets an Assist from ARRI Rental UK

Production is getting off to an exciting start for the youthful crew of "Equal Playing Field," a feature documentary set to capture the endeavour of 30 female soccer players up the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, where they will battle it out for 90-minutes. This match will take its place in history as the Guinness World Record for the highest altitude soccer match ever played.

Fortunately for the EPF team, including Director of Photography Thomas Shawcroft, the production has teamed up with ARRI Rental UK to ensure that the footage captured on the mountain looks as vibrant as possible.

“It’s important to me to help bring life to the challenge of equality that female footballers face to be recognized professionally,” says Shawcroft. "The Amira is going to bring such a stunning cinematic quality to the highest game on earth."

“Words can't express how excited and honored we are to team with ARRI to create this powerful project,” says Director Tamara Rosenfeld. “I'm so happy we have the most beautiful camera and lenses we could ask for to give this match on top of Mount Kilimanjaro the amazing look that this epic story deserves.”

Rosenfeld is an LA-based filmmaker, who has directed and produced documentaries in over 20 countries around the globe, including 10 women in different countries for Coca-Cola's 5by20 campaign to empower women. She was a story producer on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series CHEF’S TABLE and directed the "Women of the Ice" episode for Hallmark/Feeln's series WONDER WOMEN.

Shawcroft graduated from The Arts University College at Bournemouth studying Film Production specialising in Cinematography under the guidance of Witold Stok BSC and Digby Elliott. He has worked as a Camera Assistant on projects such as CREED, PAN and the LONDON OLYMPICS.

“ARRI Rental is committed to playing a key part in the filmmaking community and we’re delighted to support the filmmakers behind 'Equal Playing Field' in their quest to capture this project.” Says Russell Allen, Director of Business Development for ARRI Rental. “We hope that the AMIRA camera package will help create a documentary that will inspire a global audience about gender equality.”

With this partnership, ARRI Rental UK joins the likes of Pelican and Patagonia whose gear will be used to ensure that this history-making adventure goes off as smoothly, safely and as beautifully as possible.

