New BrightEdge Innovations Help Customers Win the Moments That Matter

BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, today announced that 90 percent of its customers have adopted its ContentIQ and HyperLocal products. The next-generation products, which addresses unmet needs of SEO professionals, helps BrightEdge customers stay ahead of changes in consumer behavior across the mobile, local and search experiences.

ContentIQ

ContentIQ helps brands resolve site errors before they impact business results. It places a priority on the resolution of issues and trends the impact of errors on organic traffic and conversion within a single platform.

As marketing organizations develop and publish digital content, content writers, editors, strategists, SEO managers, agencies, digital marketers, developers, administrators, and product managers all play a critical role in publishing and optimizing new content. But the involvement of more people increases the risk of errors such as these:



Page URLs are suddenly changed without setting proper redirects, leading to broken links.

Large, high-definition images are added, slowing page-load time.

Duplicate content is created, limiting the ability of search engines to serve content effectively.

ContentIQ prevents these problems. It enables brands to test content thoroughly via test servers before it is pushed to production environments.

“ContentIQ is a useful innovation to help analyze site performance, from a technical standpoint as well as overall content and page structure,” said Bobbi Tschumper, Internet SEO Specialist at Colony Brands. “It provides a snapshot to quickly identify issues and then gives us the ability to do a deep dive into more complex elements. This allows us to make sound, data-driven decisions to fix errors and optimize sites.”

Boaz Ronkin, Vice President of Product Marketing at BrightEdge, said the company’s customers have used ContentIQ to conduct 15,000 individual audits that inspected more than 30 million pages in the past two months alone.

“We are thrilled with the amazing 90 percent adoption of ContentIQ and even happier with the results that our customers achieved,” Ronkin said.

He noted nearly 200 BrightEdge customers have adopted its HyperLocal search engines since its introduction in February.

HyperLocal

HyperLocal provides brands with a sharp picture of the performance of topics and content in more than 68,000 search engines in the United States and around the world. HyperLocal, which tracks organic demand and performance in over 1,400 locations around the world, delivers the results that brands demand as Google contextualizes its SERPs to smaller and smaller locations.

Ronkin said BrightEdge has also taken additional steps to support its global customers and the need for a single enterprise SEO platform for all of their international SEO needs. BrightEdge launched a new trending search engine for Google Australia as part of its highly popular Data Cube offering. An industry-leading organic research solution with billions of records of rich media, content, global, local and performance data, Data Cube enables sophisticated topic and content research, integrated research-to-action workflow, and competitive benchmarking.

