Researchers, funders and research organisations can now easily see the volume and type of activity a publication is receiving, which can give an early indication of engagement

Researchfish, the research impact assessment platform provider, today announced that Altmetric badges, which showcase the online engagement surrounding scholarly publications, have been integrated into the Researchfish platform.

The integration further enhances the information collected by research funders, allowing an increasingly comprehensive picture of the broader impacts relating to scholarly work to be collated and analysed. These insights provide vital data for institutions and faculty to use in reporting back to key stakeholders including donors, the general public and government.

The Altmetric badges will appear alongside the publication title in instances where Altmetric has found attention for the item from online channels including public policy sources, the mainstream media, social networks, and scholarly forums. Users can hover over the badges to see a summary of activity, and click through to the associated Altmetric details page to see the 4 most recent mentions from each attention source.

Speaking about the integration, Sean Newell, Researchfish CEO, said, “We are very excited about this integration. Researchers, funders and research organisations can now easily see the volume and type of activity a publication is receiving, which can give an early indication of engagement.”

Altmetric’s Founder, Euan Adie adds, “We’re really pleased that Researchfish have decided to integrate Altmetric data into their platform. In doing so, they’re providing users with valuable evidence of the wider influence and reach of their research, helping them to demonstrate its value to funders, management and other important audiences.”

Interviews with Sean Newell, Researchfish CEO, Dr Beverley Sherbon, Researchfish Research and Impact Advisor and Catherine Williams, Chief Marketing Officer, Altmetric, available upon request.

About Researchfish

Founded in 2011 and with over £45B of tracked funding, funding organisations across the globe use the Researchfish platform to measure research impact of over 2M outcomes of over 100K research awards. Comprehensive reporting gives a broader and deeper understanding of the activities of research, showing pathways to research impact. This enables organisations to inform future funding strategies and increase opportunity for collaboration. More information, including international case studies, can be found at http://www.researchfish.com. Twitter @researchfish.

About Altmetric

Altmetric was founded in 2011 and has made it a mission to track and analyze the online activity around scholarly literature. It collates what people are saying about published research outputs in sources such as the mainstream media, policy documents, social networks, blogs, and other scholarly and non-scholarly forums to provide a more robust picture of the influence and reach of scholarly work. Altmetric works with some of the biggest publishers, funders, and institutions around the world to deliver this data in an accessible and reliable format.

Altmetric is supported by Digital Science – a technology company that combines world-class technology with a resolute focus on scientists and those who support the research process. Find out more at altmetric.com and follow us on Twitter @altmetric.

Digital Science is a technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities at key points along the full cycle of research. It invests in and incubates research software companies that simplify the research cycle, making more time for discovery. Its portfolio companies include a host of leading brands including Altmetric, BioRAFT, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS, Labguru, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, ÜberResearch, Peerwith, GRID, TetraScience and Transcriptic. It is operated by global media company, the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group. Visit http://www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter.