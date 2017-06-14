Sepaga EMI, licenced by the central bank of Cyprus to provide financial services for liquidity and foreign exchange, has integrated AU10TIX 2nd generation ID authentication and onboarding cloud services.

With AU10TIX 2nd generation automation in place, Sepaga can offer its clients simpler, quicker onboarding while enabling robust ID fraud prevention and KYC compliance. As a provider of international business companies offering a range of financial solutions for global payments, global receipts and secure transaction services, Sepaga benefits from a particularly wide coverage of ID document support, including multi-lingual support (incl. Chinese, Japanese, Cyrillic, Hebrew). Sepaga and its clients also benefit from the only operational 2nd generation ID document authentication and onboarding on the market today. Same technology already powers some of the world's biggest names, and is widely considered the imminent market standard for Secure Customer Onboarding in regulated markets. Utilizing latest machine-learning and deep-learning algorithms, AU10TIX BOS can handle borderline image qualities and detect sophisticated ID forgery and counterfeiting attempt considerably faster and better than conventional solutions. AU10TIX BOS is the only 100% automated end-to-end automation of ID recognition, deep-authentication and record generation available today.

“We chose AU10TIX since key features of our services are delivering efficiencies, superior customer experience and security,” says Ms. Elena Kontou, Chief of Operations at Sepaga EMI: “Having intensively tested the AU10TIX technology we have established that it is simply superior to any other solution checked. This superiority was demonstrated across all key parameters: Performance, depth and breadth of authentication, processing speed and simplicity of use. In the test of real performance testing we have chosen the best solution out there. Best for our customers and best for us.”

“Welcome aboard, Sepaga,” says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “We are delighted to have you join our growing family of clients. We put at your disposal a technology that already proven itself at the most demanding service providers. This technology will help you detect and deter fraud better, increase customer conversion success chances, improve regulatory compliance and save operating costs. We are proud to contribute to your success and growth.”

“Sepaga has gained more than faster and more effective fraud detection and compliance capabilities,” says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “AU10TIX solutions are not just about risk and security but also about competitiveness and operating efficiency. The BOS platform will support Sepaga in delivering faster, better response to customers. Back-office work will be more efficient and focused. Security and compliance meet business. That is a key element in 2nd generation Secure Customer onboarding. We wish Sepaga to make the most out of all these, and obviously enjoy the new capabilities "cooking" in the pipeline."

About Sepaga EMI

Sepaga is a EMI, (Electronic Money Financial Institution) fully licensed by the Central Bank of Cyprus in 2016. With our head office in central Nicosia Cyprus and support services of technology platforms and experienced staff around the world. Sepaga offers international business companies a full range of financial solutions of global payments and global receipts. We do this through a variety of secure transaction services to help improve the way a business can manage treasury funds and payments. We are connected with corporate banks and remittance services and card processing companies all around the world to assist in these solutions. Our transaction services are designed to reduce a working capital cycle and manage cash flow. Our payments solutions have high levels of built-in security and allow you to process internal as well as international payments more quickly, easily and economically. We offer increased security, 24 hour/ 7 days a week control over payment processing. By simply streamlining your payables processes your business can save significant time and money.

For more information, visit http://www.sepaga.com/

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

