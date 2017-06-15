NECTAR Joins ShareASale Top 5, Opens In-House Service Group, Hires 20

Never in my career have I seen an advertiser support their affiliate program in the manner that NECTAR does. Affiliates appreciate this and help us grow, in return.

On June 12, 2017, NECTAR – "The Most Comfortable Bed" – broke ShareASale’s Top 5 affiliate programs, achieved by only 0.1% of all programs on ShareASale. NECTAR’s unparalleled growth in the affiliate space is accompanied by addition of an in-house customer service group and hiring of twenty added customer service representatives.

"NECTAR is expanding customer service capabilities to provide best-in-class support matching NECTAR’s unmatched 365-night trial, Forever Warranty and Total Value Proposition," says Rand Stormmaker, NECTAR’s VP of Customer Satisfaction.

"In almost two decades of affiliate marketing, I have never seen an affiliate program grow this fast," added Geno Prussakov, head of AM Navigator, NECTAR’s affiliate management firm. "Moving from a brand new program on the network to a Top 5, out of 4,400 programs, less than 4 months from launch is astounding. Never in my career have I seen an advertiser support their affiliate program in the manner that NECTAR does. And affiliates do appreciate this and help us grow, in return."

Stormmaker added, “It seems natural for a Better Bed at a Better Price to be well received, but we are humbled by the level of interest, and remain focused on serving customers first, delivering the best sleep. To us, that means that even if we must ask our customers to wait on backorders occasionally, we know we are delivering an unmatched product at unequalled value.”

Backed up by NECTAR's “Forever Warranty” and 365-night trial, NECTAR joined ShareASale’s prestigious Top 5 Club less than 2 months after breaking into the network’s Top 100 PowerRank. NECTAR now joins the ranks of Wayfair, Deluxe, TinyPrints, Viator, and Gymboree.

NECTAR’s affiliate program launches an adjusted compensation structure June 25th. All affiliates signed up before or on June 25, will keep enjoying the unique payout structure (up to $150 per sale) enjoyed by NECTAR’s current affiliate partners.

Learn more about this revolutionary affiliate program and join in NECTAR’s success at https://www.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=69944

About NECTAR:

Rated #1 by reviewers and called “perhaps the best mattress money can buy”, NECTAR – “The Most Comfortable Mattress”, is a better bed at the best price. NECTAR was developed for every type of sleeper and arrives backed by NECTAR’s Full Comfort Guarantee and Forever Warranty. NECTAR’s super-premium materials and construction hold exclusive Certi-Pur and Oeko-Tek certification and make NECTAR a healthier sleep. Thousands of our customers, and over 20 mattress review sites think NECTAR is truly, “The Most Comfortable Mattress.” To learn more about NECTAR, visit http://nectarsleep.com/

About AM Navigator:

Founded and led by Geno Prussakov –– AM Navigator has contributed to the online marketing successes of such top brands as NECTAR, Forbes, Nokia, Hallmark, Travelex Insurance, Skype, and hundreds of small businesses. AM Navigator has been voted the world’s best affiliate management agency. To learn more about the company and about their online marketing services, visit their website at http://www.amnavigator.com