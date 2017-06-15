ConVista’s OneDigitalOffice digital front office platform, today announced its partnership with Digital Fineprint, a London, UK based Insurtech startup that is building the industry standard technology solution that uses consumers’ social media information to optimize the insurance policy purchasing journey.

OneDigitalOffice enables insurance companies to compete effectively in this age of digital disruption by creating a unified digital front office solution.

OneDigitalOffice is a comprehensive platform for any insurance carrier, writing any product, via any distribution channel, connecting to any core middle office to facilitate sales, service, first notice of loss and 3rd party access.

Rather than maintaining multiple portals, mobile apps and websites, OneDigitalOffice unifies all of an insurance carrier’s customer engagement touchpoints onto a single platform radically reducing front office complexity, simplifying digital touchpoints and reducing IT costs.

OneDigitalOffice has a modern Java-based architecture designed to meet the needs for exciting, easy to use interfaces demanded by any smartphone user, combined with the need to integrate with insurance company’s existing core systems and the complexity of legacy environments.

OneDigitalOffice is now integrated with Digital Fineprint, the leading solution for Social Media autofill. Digital Fineprint’s solution increases new risk submissions by permitting a one click autofilling of user content based on Facebook or LinkedIn content. Digital Fineprint’s groundbreaking predictive analytics turns social data into usable insurance data to optimize the process of purchasing an insurance policy online.

“ConVista’s OneDigitalOffice is designed to easily integrate with InsurTech’s software allowing copmanies like Digital Fineprint to plugin and to deliver great value faster to insurance companies and their consumers,” said Jonathan Kalman, Chief Digital Office of ConVista.

“Our solution is proven to increase the amount and quality of new quotations for insurance companies,” said Erik Abrahamson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Fineprint, continuing, “following our work with Allianz, MetLife and other major insurers, we are thrilled to be partnering with ConVista’s OneDigitalOffice to deliver this capability to many more insurance companies worldwide.”

OneDigitalOffice integrated with Digital Fineprint is available today.

About ConVista

ConVista has its global headquarters in Cologne, Germany, with US operations in Philadelphia, PA. Since 1999, ConVista has combined business consulting with extensive technical and methodological expertise. ConVista supports its customer within the entire value chain of our competence centers. Recently, ConVista has developed a leading digital customer engagement practice specifically for the needs of the insurance industry.

About OneDigitalOffice

ConVista’s OneDigitalOffice is the industry-leading platform for insurance carriers to create a digital-first front office solution. By providing one platform that supports the entire insurance policy lifecycle from sales through service and claims handling to renewal, OneDigitalOffice is the antidote to digital disruption™. OneDigitalOffice users include agents, brokers, prospects, and policyholders, as well as insurance carrier employees and third parties. The open architecture of OneDigitalOffice allows carriers to extend their customer engagement experience through third-party insurtech solutions. The advanced integration engine enables connecting OneDigitalOffice with back-office and third-party systems.

About Digital Fineprint

Digital Fineprint is a UK-based InsurTech solutions provider helping insurance companies around the world use social media data. By helping customers better understand their insurance needs, the company’s award winning technology helps insurers increase engagement and get access to actionable data about each individual.

To learn more about Digital Fineprint, visit http://www.digitalfineprint.com or contact Erik at Erik@DigitalFineprint.com