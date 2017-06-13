Beth Baerman, Attendance on Demand director of compliance and communications, will be a featured speaker at the 2017 SHRM Annual Conference, where she will present “ACA Today: Repeal & Replace Efforts & What It Means for Variable Hour Employers” on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 a.m.

The 2017 SHRM Annual Conference is sponsored by the Society for Human Resource Management, which is the world’s largest HR professional society with 285,000 members in more than 165 countries. The conference attracts over 15,000 attendees and 600 exhibitors from around the world. It will be held June 18-20 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baerman will examine the likely employer impacts of the proposed American Health Care Act, and compare it to employer obligations under today’s Affordable Care Act. She will also present employer best practices for health care reporting and recordkeeping.

“It’s a confusing time for employers. Politicians are talking about the death of Obamacare, but ACA is still the law of the land,” says Baerman. “I am honored to provide HR professional with effective strategies for dealing with current ACA requirements while preparing their organizations for coming changes.”

As an expert in workforce management, Baerman has advised employers about the ACA and its implications since 2012. She was recognized for this work with the 2014 Gold Award for Communications at the prestigious Women in Business World Awards.

Attendance on Demand will be exhibiting at booth 2614 and featuring its solutions for employee time tracking, absence management, mobile engagement and ACA reporting.

