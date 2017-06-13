Bluetick Inc. will join leading oil & gas companies, business partners, media, and industry analysts from over 84 countries, June 13-15 at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada as they showcase a comprehensive view of the energy sector at work at Global Petroleum Show 2017.

Bluetick provides remote monitoring for production data, reporting and more. Its vision is to provide solutions with measurable value for their customers with unwavering customer support. Bluetick will be exhibiting along with other reseller and service partners.

Bluetick Remote Monitoring and Control (RMC) helps operators optimize oil and gas production, enhance compliance and safety, and improve workforce efficiency.

Key Benefits:



Accurate Production Data and EPA reporting via remote monitoring with configurable reports and trends

Remote shut-in reduces the risk of costly spills

Data collection and analysis deters equipment failure and extends equipment life by early detection of anomalies

Real-time data maximizes recovery by avoiding equipment failures and drives efficiency

SMS alerts, Voice callouts, and emails improve the response time to a field issue and maintain operational uptime

Leverage existing hardware to minimize Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)

Reduce the need for additional personnel and infrastructure expenses

Information available 24/7 from anywhere in the world

Bluetick Inc. provides remote monitoring and control automation solutions to the midstream and upstream oil and gas marketplace. Bluetick’s Remote Monitoring and Control (RMC) system solutions help operators optimize oil and gas production, enhance environmental compliance and safety, and increase workforce performance. Bluetick’s Land Management System (LMS) software automates the entire lifecycle of permit, lease, and ROW acquisition projects, including land records administration and complete GIS mapping interface. For more information please visit our website http://www.bluetickinc.com.