Georgia United Credit Union Releases Unified Checking Account

Georgia United Credit Union launched a new checking account with a number of features for those who want more from their banking experience. This product is suited for all members, ranging from newly minted college students looking to “bank on the go,” to retirees. Unified Checking was designed with Georgia United members in mind by offering one account that unifies where members are today with the places they want to go tomorrow. Unified Checking encompasses a wide variety of financial needs depending on the member’s personal situation.

With the ability to earn interest on account balances and potential ATM surcharge refunds each month, access to over 100,000 fee free ATMs and shared branching options, members can let their money work for them and enjoy an enhanced level of access and convenience. Georgia United has enhanced the banking experience so members can spend time on what matters most. It is a simple and convenient checking account.

About Georgia United Credit Union

Georgia United Credit Union is ranked as one of the top credit unions in Georgia in both size and safety at over $1 Billion in assets, more than 160,000 members and 19 branch locations. Georgia United seeks to make members’ lives easier by offering products, services and education to help members meet their needs and achieve their goals.