Intergral GmbH, makers of FusionReactor are attending: The O'Reilly Velocity conference in San Jose, California 2017.

As a sponsor of the conference, the FusionReactor team will be located at booth #718 to share and discuss the latest innovations in Java application performance monitoring.

When applications break or fail to perform, developers and DevOPS teams must go deeper than simply analyzing resource usage or business transaction fail rates – they need real-time insight and transparency to get a clear picture of why an application is actually failing or slowing down as these issues are happening in production.

One unique way in which FusionReactor achieves this, is through its integrated, low overhead Java Debugger. Designed for remote debugging usage in production run-time environments, it is simple to use and very easy to setup.

“Debugging a Java application which is running in production is not something most people think of doing. Their is typically a performance overhead as well as a number of technical challenges which make this impracticable using existing debugging technologies”, said David Tattersall, CEO of Intergral GmbH, makers of FusionReactor “Intergral have addressed these issues and now have a ‘Patent Pending’ integrated Java debugger, which can be used remotely in a production environment and which we believe is a game changer in accelerating the time needed to isolate production problems and performance bottlenecks”.

Pricing and availability:

FusionReactor is available in three editions, Ultimate, Enterprise and Standard. Ultimate Edition is fully featured, and includes the Production Debugger as well as advanced Crash Protection capability, Enterprise Edition allows monitoring of multiple instances and servers from a single Dashboard. The Standard Edition includes all the core monitoring features. FusionReactor Editions are available as a monthly subscription and are also available to purchase as a one-time license. Standard Edition pricing starts at just US$39 per month, per server.

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is an established provider of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and analysis tools for the Java platform. With over 5,000 customers world-wide, our products reflect our technical expertise, high focus on usability, commitment to quality and complete attention to detail. Read what our customers think about FusionReactor - http://www.fusion-reactor.com/customer-reviews/