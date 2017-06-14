HEALTHsuite Mercato This report highlights how health plans, utilizing advanced analytics and administering carefully designed benefit plans, can incentivize both patients and providers to make cost-effective choices,

RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise claims processing software for healthcare payers, is pleased to announce the availability of a new report as part of the “Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration” (SKIHA) program. This month, members of the SKIHA program (free registration) are granted complimentary access to the RAM report, Value-Based Benefit Design for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Duals.

A small percentage of the population accounts for a large proportion of total healthcare expense. This is an area that must be addressed in order to ensure the long term viability of the American healthcare system. Stakeholders across the industry view value-based healthcare as the surest available mechanism to achieve the desired results. But it will take more than words to propel value-based design from conception to success. To capitalize on this opportunity health plans need to leverage leading technological capabilities while forging a committed bond between all parties; payers, providers and patients.

“This report highlights how health plans, utilizing advanced analytics and administering carefully designed benefit plans, can incentivize both patients and providers to make cost-effective choices,” states Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies, Inc. “We have provided our clients with the ability to design and administer value based benefits in our solution for years and this program has shown tangible results. This is only just the beginning; there are many more gains to be made.”

To read the entire report (Value-Based Benefit Design for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Duals) join the SKIHA program today CLICK HERE.

About the SKIHA Program

Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration is an open platform that shares industry analysis and research to help the payer community prepare for the future. The exchange of ideas promoted by the SKIHA program is designed to increase productivity and reduce costs across the industry.

About RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and claims adjudication software for health plans. For over 36 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of Medicaid software solutions, Medicare Advantage software solutions and software for dual eligible processing (the Medicare-Medicaid Financial Alignment Initiative). RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive claims management software for Medicare and Medicaid administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies’ healthcare claims processing and managed care software solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit ramtechinc.com.