Overton's to be Featured Sponsor for July NASCAR Weekend

Overton’s, America’s Marine and Watersports SuperStore, will serve as the entitlement sponsor for two major NASCAR races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next month. Speedway officials announced on Tuesday that the XFINITY Series race on Saturday, July 15 will now be called the Overton’s 200, while the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 16 will be the Overton’s 301.

“To have Overton’s come on board to sponsor not just one of our July NASCAR races, but two is just awesome, and shows a commitment to the product and racing that we deliver here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of the speedway. “So many of our fans come here for the week and head out to the Lakes Region or the ocean less than an hour away. Overton’s is the perfect partner and we’re thrilled to be working together in July.”

The Overton’s 301 will drop the green flag at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. The later start time this year should provide a cooler race than previous Julys, but expect the action to be as hot as ever. The July Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has seen 11 straight different drivers visit Sunoco Victory Lane, making it one of the most unpredictable races on the circuit.

The Overton’s 200 at 4:00 p.m. will be the main event on a “Saturday Tripleheader” of racing on July 15 that includes the Whelen Modified Tour Nor’easter 100 at 1:00 p.m. and the K&N Pro Series United Site Services 70 at 6:30 p.m. Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who have combined to win seven of the last eight XFINITY Series races at NHMS, but will have their work cut out for them with Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Elliott Sadler in the field.

For more details and ticket information on events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, to purchase tickets to the July 16 Overton’s 301 or July 15 Overton’s 200, or the September NASCAR race weekend, please stop by Fan Relations, visit the speedway website at http://www.nhms.com, or call us at (603) 783-4931.

About Overton’s

Launched in 1976 in Greenville, North Carolina, Overton’s is America’s Marine and Watersports Superstore offering over 50,000 products and accessories from the best suppliers in the industry. Overton’s customers can shop online anytime at Overtons.com or at retail stores in Greenville and Raleigh, North Carolina. With a name widely recognized and respected in the industry, Overton’s is planning several more locations and is looking to expand its wide selection of marine and watersports products online to better serve its customers.

About New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Celebrating nearly 30 years of NASCAR racing in the Granite State, New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the largest sports and entertainment facility in New England and hosts two of the biggest sporting events in the six-state region.

Located approximately one hour north of Boston, in Loudon, N.H., the speedway hosts more than 90,000 spectators at each of its two prestigious Monster Energy NASCAR cup Series weekends. The facility is active every day from April through October and attracts more than 500,000 guests during the season. For more information on NHMS, please visit us at http://www.nhms.com/.