Sträva Technology Group and Tour de Force Inc. Announce Partnership

Sträva Technology Group has become a Preferred Partner under the Tour de Force Inc. Partner Program. The two organizations share a passion for the CRM market, in which both companies share 25 plus years of experience. Founders of both organizations are respected providers of technology and industry thought leaders who feel this Partnership will bring value to the distribution and manufacturing industries.

Tour de Force is a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) software. Sträva Technology Group is led by a team of CRM industry veterans and focuses on helping businesses achieve success with Customer Relationship Management.

“We consider it an honor that Sträva recognizes our company and our product as the solution they have chosen as their go-to for a vertical solution. We understand when you focus on a vertical you must have an intimate understanding of the industry and a product that will meet the unique challenges. The fact that Sträva was willing to make that commitment just further justifies our expertise in the distribution and manufacturing industries and we are looking forward to working with David and his team.” - Matt Hartman, founder and CEO of Tour de Force.

President and CEO of Sträva Technology Group, David Buggy, added, “I have been very impressed with the Tour de Force CRM solution for many years. We are excited to partner with Matt and his team to bring Tour de Force CRM to manufacturers & distributors helping them transform their marketing, sales and service strategies”

Combining the core strengths of the Tour de Force Platform with Sträva’s CRM knowledge will align a solution leading to success for organizations looking to partner with a Vendor and a Strategic Partner. Both organizations feel this union is a great opportunity to benefit the growth of both companies.

###

About Tour de Force Inc.

Tour de Force, Inc. develops, sells, implements, and supports enterprise software solutions with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI). Tour de Force was developed for the distribution and manufacturing industries and is currently being used in a variety of B2B industries, while distributors and manufacturers continue to make up 90% of the current user base. To learn more about Tour de Force, including our cloud and on premise solutions, visit http://www.TourdeForceInc.com

###

About Sträva Technology Group

Sträva Technology Group is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions. Sträva was founded with a clear mission; to help businesses achieve success with CRM. They offer services to help businesses evaluate, plan, implement and support CRM solutions with a focus on user adoption. The Sträva team is made up of CRM industry veterans who have specialized in the manufacturing & supply chain verticals for many years. To learn more about Sträva Technology Group, visit http://www.Stravatechgroup.com.

###

Contact:

Ken Ledyard

Director of Marketing

Tour de Force, Inc.

419-425-4800 ext. 2017

Ken.Ledyard(at)tourdeforceinc(dot)com

Or

David J Buggy

President

Sträva Technology Group

P. 844-8-STRÄVA X101

dbuggy(at)Strävatechgroup(dot)com