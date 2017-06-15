Combining data analytics with functional expertise can have a significant impact on companies’ abilities to open up new market opportunities, drive revenue and margin improvement and achieve competitive advantage

Maine Pointe, a global operational-implementation consulting firm, launches a new Data Analytics Perspectives Paper, Actionable insights to optimize operations and implement an on-demand supply chain for competitive advantage.

“Combining data analytics with functional expertise can have a significant impact on companies’ abilities to open up new market opportunities, drive revenue and margin improvement and achieve competitive advantage,” said Simon Knowles, Chief Marketing Officer, Maine Pointe, “For instance, in this paper, we outline how one of our clients saw a 7% year-on-year market share increase,” he added.

Many industries are already undergoing a reindustrialization to improve competitiveness. This new paper demystifies the terminology, outlines client challenges, opportunities and articulates how executives can optimize operations and implement an on-demand supply chain for competitive advantage.

“As the big data explosion continues unabated, research indicates that many executives are struggling to extract value and drive differentiation through data analytics and the industrial internet of things (IIoT),” said Nathanael Powrie, Data Analytics Director, Maine Pointe. “At best, companies have captured just a third of the potential value,” he concluded.

The paper, Data Analytics: Actionable insights to optimize operations and implement an on-demand supply chain for competitive advantage, provides insight into:



The untapped market opportunity

Industries set to realize the biggest benefit

Challenges faced by the C-Suite

Turning data into dollars across procurement, logistics and operations

Data analytics is a key enabler for driving and tracking measurable transformation and change

Moving up the Data Analytics Maturity Levels to drive actionable insight

Data analytics in action

