American University Introduces Two New Online Master's Degrees

American University has introduced two new online graduate degrees that develop expertise in skills that can help organizations enhance their operational efficiency. The new Master of Science in Agile Project Management and Master of Science in Instructional Design and Learning Analytics online programs are now enrolling for the 2017 academic year.

“These degrees support employers' critical practical needs in emerging areas such as Agile project management and instructional design and learning analytics,” said Carola Weil, Dean for the School of Professional & Extended Studies at American University. “They are a natural complement to our existing online graduate programs in the School of Professional & Extended Studies, which focus on offering working professionals a rigorous, practical and flexible education that supports their career goals.”

The online Master of Science in Agile Project Management is one of the few graduate programs in project management today to primarily focus on the Agile methodology. Agile is an established approach used to cope with change and uncertainty that is increasingly popular in product development and project management across many sectors, and particularly in the technology field, to enhance organizational effectiveness. This degree is designed for students in any field who want to develop innovative solutions using an iterative, incremental approach to project management that empowers collaborative teams.

The Master of Science in Instructional Design and Learning Analytics equips students with the skills to manage learning, instructional design and talent development projects. Graduates learn how to apply and adapt proven analytic methodologies to improve learning and meet the changing talent development needs of organizations in the corporate, non-profit, government, military and higher education sectors.

