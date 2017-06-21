Nick Bridgers I offer a whole new outlook on the real estate market in my area.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, a leading real estate firm located in northeast North Carolina would like to congratulate Nick Bridgers for earning the Agent of the Month Award for May, 2017 for their Elizabeth City location.

"As a younger agent I offer a whole new outlook on the real estate market in regards to marketing and selling homes in my area. I specialize in expired listings and through my marketing efforts have consistently been able to sell homes that previously failed to sell. From a buyer standpoint my charismatic and outgoing personality puts my clients at ease, allowing what could be a stressful transaction to be very exciting and rewarding experience," says Nick Bridgers.

"I knew Nick would be successful when I first met him. He is very driven and committed to building his business, yet puts the needs of his clients above his own," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Sales and Relocation.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is a consistent top producing firm with over 25 years of local knowledge and experience. Family owned and operated, the company offers real estate services across the entire Outer Banks as well as all of northeastern North Carolina. Combined with the Coldwell Banker brand, one of the largest and most influential residential real estate brokerage franchises in the world, Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the region.