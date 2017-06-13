Gilbane Building Company Adds Strategic New Hire to Chicago Office

Jerry Albom joins Gilbane Chicago team We are very pleased to have the significant experience and successful track record of Jerry Albom join the Gilbane family as a project executive, said Gary Thalhaimer, Vice President/District Manager at Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to welcome Jerry Albom as a project executive in our downtown Chicago office. Mr. Albom brings with him a solid reputation and over 30 years of experience both on the estimating and operations sides of the construction business, most recently serving in the capacity of lead estimator for his previous employer.

Mr. Albom has estimated and built both private and public projects in various market sectors including mixed use, residential, hospitality, commercial and public sector. In his role as project executive, Jerry will leverage his experience and successful track record in these key markets to support Gilbane’s continued growth in downtown Chicago.

“We are very pleased to have the significant experience and successful track record of Jerry Albom join the Gilbane family as a project executive,” said Gary Thalhaimer, Vice President/District Manager at Gilbane Building Company “Throughout a career focused on both the estimating and operations aspects of the business, Jerry has achieved client satisfaction through timely and accurate communications and delivering of a quality and responsible product. This approach is in perfect alignment to that of Gilbane, and we look forward to Jerry’s contribution to our continued growth.”

Mr. Albom holds a Masters in Construction Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.

Gilbane has two permanent offices located in Chicago, as well as an extensive knowledge of the Chicagoland market including construction processes, area subcontractors/suppliers, local M/WBE contractors, and familiarity with Chicago jurisdictional authorities. With 39 years of success in the highly competitive Chicagoland market, Gilbane is committed to continuing the strong tradition of excellence in the Chicago construction industry.